Appeal to trace woman missing from Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 13:45 27 August 2020
Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman who was last seen in Dagenham.
Jenny Manley was reported missing on Monday, August 24.
A Met Police spokesperson said that officers are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone who sees her or has any information about where she might be is asked to call 101.
