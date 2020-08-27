Search

Appeal to trace woman missing from Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 13:45 27 August 2020

Police are appealing for help in finding Jenny Manley. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

Police are appealing for help in finding Jenny Manley. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

@MPSBarkDag

Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman who was last seen in Dagenham.

Jenny Manley was reported missing on Monday, August 24.

A Met Police spokesperson said that officers are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who sees her or has any information about where she might be is asked to call 101.

