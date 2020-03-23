Woman pronounced dead in Dagenham

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Dagenham Road, Dagenham.

A woman has been pronounced dead in Dagenham.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed that emergency services were called to Dagenham Road at 7.23am today (Monday, March 23).

She said: “We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and a medic in a car to the scene. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART).

“Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted.