Woman rescued from flat fire in Barking

A fire broke out in Barking on Saturday. Picture: SARAH HOBDEN Archant

A woman was rescued after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Barking town centre.

About 60 people rushed from the building in Arboretum Place before four fire engines and 25 firefighters arrived on Saturday morning.

The woman was led to safety from the seventh floor of the 18-storey building by fire crews wearing breathing apparatus.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “There were no reports of any injuries.

“The balcony of a five-roomed flat on the seventh floor was destroyed by the fire and a small part of the flat was damaged.”

Firefighters from Barking, East Ham and Ilford stations had the blaze under control by about midday after receiving reports of a fire at 11.07am.