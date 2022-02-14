Woman hospitalised after being rescued from Dagenham house fire

Firefighters rescued a woman from the first floor of a house in Bonham Road, Dagenham - Credit: LFB

A woman was taken to hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Dagenham.

The blaze at the mid-terraced house in Bonham Road on Saturday night - February 12 - is believed to have been accidental and involved cooking, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Around 25 crew members and four fire engines were called to the scene shortly before 11pm.

An LFB spokesperson said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman from the first floor.

"She was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews."

Part of the ground floor of the house was damaged by the fire, which was under control by 11.41pm.

Crews from the Barking, Dagenham, Romford and Ilford fire stations were at the scene.