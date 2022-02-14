News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Woman hospitalised after being rescued from Dagenham house fire

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:24 AM February 14, 2022
LFB

Firefighters rescued a woman from the first floor of a house in Bonham Road, Dagenham - Credit: LFB

A woman was taken to hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Dagenham.

The blaze at the mid-terraced house in Bonham Road on Saturday night - February 12 - is believed to have been accidental and involved cooking, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Around 25 crew members and four fire engines were called to the scene shortly before 11pm.

An LFB spokesperson said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman from the first floor.

"She was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews."

Part of the ground floor of the house was damaged by the fire, which was under control by 11.41pm.

Crews from the Barking, Dagenham, Romford and Ilford fire stations were at the scene.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Dagenham News

Don't Miss

Vishal Gohel, who was found dead in his flat in Bushey

London Live News

Third Barking woman charged with murder of man found dead in flat

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Mohamed Haleemdeen Mohamed, 33, was last seen on February 3

London Live News

Man missing since last week has Barking and Dagenham, Newham links

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police tape. Stock image. Picture: PA/YUI MOK

London Live News

Death of two-year-old girl found in garden 'not suspicious'

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
These properties in Havering, Barking, Tower Hamlets, Newham and Redbridge all cost the same

London Live News

Revealed: What you could rent for £1.5k in east London

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon