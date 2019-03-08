Search

Woman knocked over in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 17:20 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 15 March 2019

Police, paramedics and the fire brigade were called to the junction of Rainham Road South and the BUll roundabout this morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Picture: SUBMITTED

Police, paramedics and the fire brigade were called to the junction of Rainham Road South and the BUll roundabout this morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

A woman has been taken to a major trauma centre after being knocked over.

Paramedics were called to the Rainham Road South junction with the Bull roundabout in Dagenham at 9.42 this morning after the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

She was treated for her injuries at the scene before an ambulance crew took her to the centre.

A Met spokeswoman said: “A woman was taken to an east London hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 9:42am this morning (15 March) to reports of a road traffic collision on Rainham Road South, Dagenham.

“We sent an ambulance crew to the scene and treated a woman and took her to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Fire engines from Ilford and Dagenham stations were also at the scene but a London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said there was no one trapped as a result of the collision.

