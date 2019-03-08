Search

Women caught hiding items under robes in apparent shoplifting attempt

PUBLISHED: 14:57 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 07 August 2019

The video was filmed at Asda in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Paul Bennett

Two women were challenged by supermarket staff after apparently trying to shoplift items under their robes.

In a video, filmed by a bystander at the Asda branch in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham, the two women are seen pulling item after item from underneath their abayas - traditional black robes worn by Muslims.

The clip shows the women removing various items, surrounded by members of the supermarket's staff.

One then lifts up both her robe and the skirt she has on underneath to show she has no more concealed items - flashing her underwear in the process.

A male voice can be heard saying: "You're not even Muslim, look at these lot. Take that (the abaya) off as well."

The women are then escorted out of the store, leaving the items behind.

An Asda spokesman said: "We do not tolerate any form of shoplifting and work hard to deter shoplifters from our stores.

"All cases of attempted theft are taken seriously and we always work closely with the local police force in the communities we serve.

"We are in contact with Dagenham police about this incident and would like to thank colleagues at our Dagenham store for their quick intervention and response in this case."

