Photography exhibition which debuted in Barking shortlisted for award

One of the photos from Ruby Steele's Women on Sofas exhibition. Picture: Ruby Steele Ruby Steele

A photography exhibition challenging the concept of a woman's space in society and which debuted in Barking, has been shortlisted for the 2020 Photography Awards in Venice.

Women on Sofas, by Ruby Steele, went on display at the Boathouse gallery last year.

"Some of the pictures were taken in Barking," Ruby said. "I've spent a lot of time in east London."

She explained that the project took the concept of sofas being in a comfortable domestic setting and challenged that.

"The domestic sphere is still often seen as women's terrain," she said.

"It then became more about the women. I have always been interested in photographing women."

The project, which took around two years to complete, features "30 images of 30 women in 30 locations on 30 sofas".

The exhibition at the Boathouse has now finished but Ruby hopes to be able to showcase her Women in Sofas project again soon.

In the meantime, it can be viewed online at rubysteele.co.uk/women-on-sofas