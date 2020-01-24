Search

Advanced search

Photography exhibition which debuted in Barking shortlisted for award

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 January 2020

One of the photos from Ruby Steele's Women on Sofas exhibition. Picture: Ruby Steele

One of the photos from Ruby Steele's Women on Sofas exhibition. Picture: Ruby Steele

Ruby Steele

A photography exhibition challenging the concept of a woman's space in society and which debuted in Barking, has been shortlisted for the 2020 Photography Awards in Venice.

One of the photos from Ruby Steele's Women on Sofas exhibition. Picture: Ruby SteeleOne of the photos from Ruby Steele's Women on Sofas exhibition. Picture: Ruby Steele

Women on Sofas, by Ruby Steele, went on display at the Boathouse gallery last year.

"Some of the pictures were taken in Barking," Ruby said. "I've spent a lot of time in east London."

She explained that the project took the concept of sofas being in a comfortable domestic setting and challenged that.

You may also want to watch:

"The domestic sphere is still often seen as women's terrain," she said.

"It then became more about the women. I have always been interested in photographing women."

The project, which took around two years to complete, features "30 images of 30 women in 30 locations on 30 sofas".

The exhibition at the Boathouse has now finished but Ruby hopes to be able to showcase her Women in Sofas project again soon.

In the meantime, it can be viewed online at rubysteele.co.uk/women-on-sofas

Most Read

Chadwell Heath industrial park fire: 150 firefighters battling car repair workshop blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a car workshop in the Chadwell Heath industrial estate. Picture: Alan Field.

Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Plans to build 79 homes on site of Barking supermarket

The Iceland store in Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Consultation launches on plans to bring Billingsgate, New Spitalfields and Smithfield markets to Dagenham

The former Barking Reach power station at Dagenham Dock is set to become the home of three markets. Picture: City of London Corporation

Most Read

Chadwell Heath industrial park fire: 150 firefighters battling car repair workshop blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a car workshop in the Chadwell Heath industrial estate. Picture: Alan Field.

Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Plans to build 79 homes on site of Barking supermarket

The Iceland store in Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Consultation launches on plans to bring Billingsgate, New Spitalfields and Smithfield markets to Dagenham

The former Barking Reach power station at Dagenham Dock is set to become the home of three markets. Picture: City of London Corporation

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Photography exhibition which debuted in Barking shortlisted for award

One of the photos from Ruby Steele's Women on Sofas exhibition. Picture: Ruby Steele

Opinion: Brexit event without bells and whistles

Comedian and broadcaster Steve Allen queries the Brexit bells.

McMahon praises trio after Daggers beat Notts County

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

West Ham crash out of FA Cup with another dreadful performance

West Ham United's Albian Ajeti (left) is fouled by West Bromwich Albion's Semi Ajayi during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.

Dagenham & Redbridge 2 Notts County 0 - Reid’s debut double downs promotion chasers

Sam Deering of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24