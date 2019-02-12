Search

Women’s Empowerment Month activities in Barking and Dagenham revealed

PUBLISHED: 18:05 25 February 2019

Barking and Dagenham's former mayor, Eileen Keller, fourth from left, with the winners of a past Women's Empowerment Awards ceremony. Picture: J-LEE

Barking and Dagenham's former mayor, Eileen Keller, fourth from left, with the winners of a past Women's Empowerment Awards ceremony. Picture: J-LEE

©Jimmy Lee

The council has unveiled plans for the fifth Women’s Empowerment Month.

A programme of events scheduled for the whole of March in Barking and Dagenham includes dance classes, book signings and a historical urban walk looking at the borough’s landmarks.

Cllr Lynda Rice, cabinet member for equalities and diversity, said: “Women have played an important part in our borough’s history, and continue to achieve each and every day, so it’s wonderful that we will once again celebrate their inspirational stories and share them with our residents.”

An invite only event is due to be held at Barking Town Hall on Wednesday, March 6 to officially kickstart the month of activities.

Among the events on offer, members of the Hedgecock Community Centre’s women’s group have invited men, women and families to join them exploring the borough’s history in an urban walk on March 24.

And young women are to be celebrated at a Broadway Theatre concert with songs of emporwerment presented by Eastbury Community school and Arc theatre on April 4.

For a full list of events and more information visitlbbd.gov.uk/wem

