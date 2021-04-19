Barking mum: 'Wood falling from truck could have killed me or my kids'

Published: 4:08 PM April 19, 2021

A woman said wood fell from a truck and onto her car in Fanshawe Avenue, Barking on Thursday, April 15. - Credit: Submitted

A Barking mum has said either she or her children could have been killed when wood fell off a truck and onto their car.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, said she was waiting at traffic lights in Fanshawe Avenue, Barking on Thursday (April 15) at around 11am when the incident happened.

She described how a truck came around the bend carrying "a load of wood".

The woman, who is pregnant and was travelling with her two children aged six and three, reported that the strap came loose and the wood fell and crashed onto her car.

"If the wood had smashed through my window, it could have killed me or my kids."

Damage done after wood fell onto a woman's car in Fanshawe Avenue, Barking. - Credit: Submitted

The collision should act as a warning to truck drivers to secure their goods better, she added.

A Met Police spokesperson said it was a "damage-only" incident and that details were exchanged by the parties involved.