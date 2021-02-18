Dagenham man fined after more than 150 noise complaints

Published: 7:00 AM February 18, 2021

A Dagenham man has been ordered to cough up more than £2,700 after keeping his neighbours awake with loud music and late-night DIY.

Jason Harvey, 50, of Wood Lane, received a noise abatement notice in February 2019 but went on to rack up a further 155 complaints.

Council officers visited Mr Harvey four times between June 2019 and February 2020 and repeatedly warned him about his continued breach of the legal order, before court action was taken.

After originally being adjourned, the case came to Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on February 9.

Mr Harvey didn’t attend and was ordered to pay £2,748 in fines, costs and a victim surcharge.

Councillor Margaret Mullane said: “This isn’t about us being spoilsports or banning music and DIY, but about making people recognise what is not acceptable and what will have an extremely distressing impact on other people."

Visit lbbd.gov.uk/report-nuisance-noise to make a noise complaint.