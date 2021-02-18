News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Dagenham man fined after more than 150 noise complaints

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 7:00 AM February 18, 2021   
Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Mr Harvey did not attend the hearing at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on February 9. - Credit: Archant

A Dagenham man has been ordered to cough up more than £2,700 after keeping his neighbours awake with loud music and late-night DIY.

Jason Harvey, 50, of Wood Lane, received a noise abatement notice in February 2019 but went on to rack up a further 155 complaints.

Council officers visited Mr Harvey four times between June 2019 and February 2020 and repeatedly warned him about his continued breach of the legal order, before court action was taken.

After originally being adjourned, the case came to Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on February 9.

Mr Harvey didn’t attend and was ordered to pay £2,748 in fines, costs and a victim surcharge. 

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Margaret Mullane said: “This isn’t about us being spoilsports or banning music and DIY, but about making people recognise what is not acceptable and what will have an extremely distressing impact on other people."

Visit lbbd.gov.uk/report-nuisance-noise to make a noise complaint.

Most Read

  1. 1 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
  2. 2 Man, 20, found stabbed in Chadwell Heath
  3. 3 Praise for 'amazing' NHS staff after Dagenham woman beats Covid
  1. 4 Dagenham special school choir performs Lean on Me in lockdown morale boost
  2. 5 Dagenham MP Jon Cruddas backs Thames Freeport bid
  3. 6 Have your say on Brocklebank Lodge homes plan
  4. 7 Winner of Barking heritage mural announced
  5. 8 Chadwell Heath store donates thousands to schools and community groups
  6. 9 Court hears of scheme to poison Royal Family with ice-cream
  7. 10 Three arrests as police bust Barking cannabis farm
Environment
Barkingside Magistrates Court
Barking and Dagenham Council
Dagenham News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

eastbound a13

Transport for London

Delays on the eastbound A13 after collision in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Friends and colleagues of PC Sukh Singh have paid tribute to "one of the good guys" who died after contracting Covid-19, aged 46. 

Metropolitan Police

Tributes to 'top bloke' police officer died from Covid-19 at 46

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Reshmee Mayekar

Queen's Hospital | Exclusive

Hospital investigating claim nurses 'ignored' fainting and vomiting woman

Tom Ambrose

person
Queen's and King George Hospital are both run by the trust. Picture credit: Archant.

Patients caught Covid in hospital as tests did not pick up new variant

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus