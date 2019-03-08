Views sought on proposals for more than 50 'affordable' homes near Becontree station

Between 50 to 60 affordable homes could be built on the site of the vacant Woodward Hall and Greig Hall, behind the library and the Julia Engwell health centre. Picture: Be First Archant

Neighbours are invited to a drop-in session to view proposals for more than 50 "affordable" homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Julia Engwell health centre. Picture: Be First The Julia Engwell health centre. Picture: Be First

Anyone who wants to see the ideas for homes in Woodward Road near Becontree station can go to Woodward Hall between 3 to 7.30pm on Tuesday, September 24.

Architects and project staff from Be First, the Barking and Dagenham Council's regeneration company, will be on hand to take residents' views.

The homes could be built on the site of the vacant Woodward Hall and Greig Hall, behind the library and the Julia Engwell health centre.

You may also want to watch:

Matthew Westwood, Be First's development manager, said: "We're keen to hear views on our plans.

"We especially want to hear any ideas about the sort of community activities that could take place in the former library, before we submit a planning application."

The draft plans include renovating the library to provide a space for community services and

landscaping improvements around the site.

Be First hopes to submit a planning application to the council for consideration at the March 2020 planning committee meeting.