Charity partnerships helping young women from underrepresented communities overcome barriers to work

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 July 2019

New charity partnerships will improve access to work for young women from underrepresented communities. Picture: City Gateway

New charity partnerships will improve access to work for young women from underrepresented communities. Picture: City Gateway

Marginalised young women in Barking and Dagenham and Tower Hamlets are receiving support to get into work through new charity partnerships.

Women into Construction has received a £65,000 grant from The Berkeley Foundation to pilot a new approach to diversifying the construction industry by engaging young women leaving college in Barking and Dagenham.

The programme will provide construction-specific career advice and guidance, technical training, supported work placements and support into employment.

A £69,000 grant has also been awarded to City Gateway to support a project focussing on removing confidence and childcare barriers among 200 Tower Hamlets women aged 16-30 from BAME communities.

The charity will expand its proven progression coaching model to its women's programme and increase its crèche provision.

The grants are from a new Berkeley Foundation fund aimed at testing innovative new approaches to improving access to employment for young women from underrepresented groups.

Head of the foundation, Sally Dickinson, said: "(We are) committed to helping young people overcome barriers to work and access decent employment.

"Each of the organisations we are funding is working to empower young women with the skills, confidence and tools to take their first steps into employment."

Charity partnerships helping young women from underrepresented communities overcome barriers to work

