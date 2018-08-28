Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Building work begins on hotel next to ‘Hollywood’ film studios in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 January 2019

Left to right: Councillor Darren Rodwell, Jonathan Langham, Be First, Jonathan Carkeet, Berkeley Square Developments and Tony O’Brien, Travelodge. Pic: Andrew Baker

Left to right: Councillor Darren Rodwell, Jonathan Langham, Be First, Jonathan Carkeet, Berkeley Square Developments and Tony O’Brien, Travelodge. Pic: Andrew Baker

Archant

Watch out Hollywood, Dagenham East is a step closer to becoming the UK’s equivalent.

How the new film studios could look. Picture: LBBDHow the new film studios could look. Picture: LBBD

Building work has begun on new hotel located in the heart of the area set to be transformed with a £10million film studio.

The 78-room Travelodge will also feature space for shops on the ground floor and a stand-alone drive through Costa Coffee.

The £7m hotel is being built by Barnes Construction through a funding agreement with Berkeley Square Developments on behalf of Be First, Barking and Dagenham Council’s regeneration company.

Yesterday Councillor Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, visited the site with Tony O’Brien, UK development director of Travelodge Hotels, Ed Skeates, development director of Be First, Jonathan Carkeet of Berkeley Square Developments Limited and Bob Steward of Barnes Construction.

A feasibility study estimates the 20-acre film studio will create 780 jobs and bring £35million to the national economy.

Cllr Rodwell said: “This hotel will be across the road from what is set to be London’s largest film studios.

“The new hotel and the studios mean hundreds of jobs for local people from the hotel industry and construction workers to set designers, electricians and carpenters.

“Who knows, once it’s built, you could even catch a glimpse of East End movie stars like Idris Elba filming next door!”

Most Read

Evidence of Iron Age settlement found in Dagenham

The 'archaeological horizon', the depth at which artefacts and remains are found, was only half a metre deep. Picture: AOC Archaeology.

Man, 31, stabbed in Dagenham

A man was stabbed in Gibbfield Close, Dagenham yesterday. Picture: GOOGLE

Council’s ‘Wall of Shame’ to tackle fly-tippers continues in 2019

This woman makes a return in 2019. Pic: LBBD

Is this the cheekiest ever fly-tip in Barking and Dagenham?

The caravan full of rubbish in Leys Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Syrian refugee family are to be resettled in Barking and Dagenham as they flee persecution

L-R: The Revd Alex Guest, Fr Gareth Jones, Emma Gwynne, Bethan Lang, Niamh Balkan, Rafe Smallman and Clare Cox from Refugee Welcome Dagenham. Picture: Refugee Welcome Dagenham

Most Read

Evidence of Iron Age settlement found in Dagenham

The 'archaeological horizon', the depth at which artefacts and remains are found, was only half a metre deep. Picture: AOC Archaeology.

Man, 31, stabbed in Dagenham

A man was stabbed in Gibbfield Close, Dagenham yesterday. Picture: GOOGLE

Council’s ‘Wall of Shame’ to tackle fly-tippers continues in 2019

This woman makes a return in 2019. Pic: LBBD

Is this the cheekiest ever fly-tip in Barking and Dagenham?

The caravan full of rubbish in Leys Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Syrian refugee family are to be resettled in Barking and Dagenham as they flee persecution

L-R: The Revd Alex Guest, Fr Gareth Jones, Emma Gwynne, Bethan Lang, Niamh Balkan, Rafe Smallman and Clare Cox from Refugee Welcome Dagenham. Picture: Refugee Welcome Dagenham

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss Gardner eager for a reaction from his side when they travel to Witham

Darrelle Russell attacks for Barking against Canvey (pic Terry Gilbert)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Barking boys reach national finals

The Barking squad face the camera (pic: Barking Boxing Club)

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour previews Manchester United FA Cup clash

Arsenal's Ray Parlour (left) and Fredrik Ljungberg celebrate with the FA Cup in 2002

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour: It’s a mystery why Alexis Sanchez hasn’t recreated his brilliant Gunners form at Manchester United

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (left) and Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists