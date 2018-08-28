Building work begins on hotel next to ‘Hollywood’ film studios in Dagenham

Left to right: Councillor Darren Rodwell, Jonathan Langham, Be First, Jonathan Carkeet, Berkeley Square Developments and Tony O’Brien, Travelodge. Pic: Andrew Baker Archant

Watch out Hollywood, Dagenham East is a step closer to becoming the UK’s equivalent.

How the new film studios could look. Picture: LBBD How the new film studios could look. Picture: LBBD

Building work has begun on new hotel located in the heart of the area set to be transformed with a £10million film studio.

The 78-room Travelodge will also feature space for shops on the ground floor and a stand-alone drive through Costa Coffee.

The £7m hotel is being built by Barnes Construction through a funding agreement with Berkeley Square Developments on behalf of Be First, Barking and Dagenham Council’s regeneration company.

Yesterday Councillor Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, visited the site with Tony O’Brien, UK development director of Travelodge Hotels, Ed Skeates, development director of Be First, Jonathan Carkeet of Berkeley Square Developments Limited and Bob Steward of Barnes Construction.

A feasibility study estimates the 20-acre film studio will create 780 jobs and bring £35million to the national economy.

Cllr Rodwell said: “This hotel will be across the road from what is set to be London’s largest film studios.

“The new hotel and the studios mean hundreds of jobs for local people from the hotel industry and construction workers to set designers, electricians and carpenters.

“Who knows, once it’s built, you could even catch a glimpse of East End movie stars like Idris Elba filming next door!”