Send us your World Book Day pictures

Pupils celebrating last year's World Book Day. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

If you spot Willy Wonka, the Mad Hatter and Cinderella out and about today, you’re not having a crazy dream.

Schools across the borough are encouraging children to dress up as their favourite literary characters to mark World Book Day.

The annual event is a celebration of reading and many schools will also be holding book-themed activities throughout the day.

If your child is dressing up for the day, send us your pictures of their colourful and creative costumes and they could feature on the website.

