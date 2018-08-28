Search

Barking film festival offers moviemakers the chance to work with industry professionals

PUBLISHED: 11:24 04 January 2019

Bluebird Pictures CEO Joelle David. Picture: Joelle David

Joelle David

Filmmakers across Barking and Dagenham are invited to submit short silver screen flicks for a festival themed around culture.

Bluebird Pictures, who run outreach projects in the borough, is looking for short films, documentaries or animations under 20 minutes long for their upcoming World Cinema Film Festival.

“The purpose of the festival is to unearth diverse voices and connect filmmakers from hard to reach areas with industry professionals and the tools needed to kick start their careers,” said Bluebird chief executive Joelle David.

Ahead of the two-day event in June, held at The Broadway theatre, Barking, Joelle is seeking submissions exploring what ‘culture’ means to them.

She explained anyone can enter the festival, which has prizes up for grabs for both local and international submissions.

Winners in each category will have their creations screened at the event and receive mentoring from industry professions including Emmy-nominated director Sophie Robinson and Game of Thrones cinematographer Fabian Wagner.

For details, click here.

