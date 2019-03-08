Breaking

Spitalfields, Billingsgate and Smithfields markets will relocate to Dagenham

Smithfields market will move to the borough. Pic: Steve Poston Archant

Three historical and world renowned markets are to move to Dagenham.

Spitalfields Market will move to Dagenham. Pic: Ken Mears Spitalfields Market will move to Dagenham. Pic: Ken Mears

Billingsgate, New Spitalfields, and Smithfields will move to a 42-acre site in Barking Reach, it has been revealed today by City of London Corporation (CLC), which manages the markets.

Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at CLC, said: “The City's three world-leading wholesale food markets at Billingsgate, New Spitalfields and Smithfield have been serving our citizens for hundreds of years, and we are committed to their future for London.

“In order to secure their continued success, and after careful consideration of a number of options, Barking Reach has today been agreed as the preferred site for consolidating the City Corporation's wholesale markets.

“We intend to use this new site to offer more modern facilities and space for traders to grow so that they can continue to support the capital's food economy.

“We will soon be launching a public consultation on our preferred option. As part of this process, we will continue to engage with market tenants, traders and their customers, and other key stakeholders across London.

“Our number one priority is to maintain a top-quality market environment serving London.”

Last month a council spokesman had confirmed the town hall was in talks with the City of London Corporation (CLC), who manage the markets, about a possible relocation to the borough.

With a predicted combined turnover of around £800million, the markets would naturally bring wider economic benefits to the borough, including direct financial contributions in the form of business rates which would see around £500,000 retained by the authority.

The borough has beaten off sites in Redbridge, Newham, Waltham Forest, and Thurrock in Essex, to be picked by CLC.

More to come soon.