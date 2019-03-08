Video

Asda worker braves the shave in World's Biggest Coffee Morning fundraiser

Asda store manager, Michael Achilleos, and 'community champion', Georgina Blondell, who braved the shave to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: Jon King Archant

A young mum was "buzzing" after her boss shaved her hair off for charity.

Georgina Blondell of Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, braved the shave in front of colleagues and customers at the Asda supermarket in Barking on the World's Biggest Coffee Morning, September 27.

The 28-year old said: "It was nerve-racking before and I was nervous seeing everybody standing around, but I'm buzzing now."

Store manager Michael Achilleos wielded the clippers, cutting Georgina's hair from shoulder length to a few millimetres in front of her son, Kingsley and mum Nicola Bowmer.

Nicola said: "I'm so proud of her, but it's broken my heart. She's amazing though. She surprises me everyday."

Before seeing his mummy's hair cut, four-year old Kingsley asked nanny Nicola to promise him it would grow back.

Michael said he may have a second career now, adding: "Georgina is fantastic. She's our community champion. It's important for us at Asda to be part of the community."

The money raised will go to charity Macmillan Cancer Support. Georgina's shaved locks will be donated to the Little Princess Trust which provides wigs to youngsters with hair loss.