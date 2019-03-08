Search

Advanced search

Video

Asda worker braves the shave in World's Biggest Coffee Morning fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 15:49 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 27 September 2019

Asda store manager, Michael Achilleos, and 'community champion', Georgina Blondell, who braved the shave to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: Jon King

Asda store manager, Michael Achilleos, and 'community champion', Georgina Blondell, who braved the shave to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: Jon King

Archant

A young mum was "buzzing" after her boss shaved her hair off for charity.

Georgina Blondell of Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, braved the shave in front of colleagues and customers at the Asda supermarket in Barking on the World's Biggest Coffee Morning, September 27.

The 28-year old said: "It was nerve-racking before and I was nervous seeing everybody standing around, but I'm buzzing now."

You may also want to watch:

Store manager Michael Achilleos wielded the clippers, cutting Georgina's hair from shoulder length to a few millimetres in front of her son, Kingsley and mum Nicola Bowmer.

Georgina, son Kingsley, and colleagues at Asda in Barking before the shave. Picture: Jon KingGeorgina, son Kingsley, and colleagues at Asda in Barking before the shave. Picture: Jon King

Nicola said: "I'm so proud of her, but it's broken my heart. She's amazing though. She surprises me everyday."

Before seeing his mummy's hair cut, four-year old Kingsley asked nanny Nicola to promise him it would grow back.

Michael said he may have a second career now, adding: "Georgina is fantastic. She's our community champion. It's important for us at Asda to be part of the community."

The money raised will go to charity Macmillan Cancer Support. Georgina's shaved locks will be donated to the Little Princess Trust which provides wigs to youngsters with hair loss.

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Lucky escape for customers as ceiling collapses in Vicarage Field shopping centre

The piece of the ceiling on the floor of Vicarage Field. Picture: Jordan Thomas

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Lucky escape for customers as ceiling collapses in Vicarage Field shopping centre

The piece of the ceiling on the floor of Vicarage Field. Picture: Jordan Thomas

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Taylor keen to reward fans as Daggers look to make it ten unbeaten

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Ilford Wanderers nick win at arch rivals Barking in a real tense and physical encounter

Ilford Wanderers in action against Barking at Gale Street (Pic: Colin Brown)

Cricket: Essex youngsters to keep Cook going for another year

Alastair Cook in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (left) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) celebrate after the final whistle in the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Barking skipper Forde knows they’re not far away

Barking team talk at the final whistle during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists