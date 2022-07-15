A cordon was put in place on River Road this morning - Friday, July 15 - after the discovery of what was believed to be a WWII ordnance at a building site - Credit: Google Maps

A reported WWII ordnance discovered this morning has proven to be a metal glass bottle.

Police were called at approximately 7.05am today - Friday, July 15 - following the discovery of what was believed to be a WWII ordnance at a building site in River Road.



Cordons were put in place while the item was examined.

An examination found that the item was a metal gas bottle; all cordons were removed following this false alarm.