False alarm as reported WWII ordnance proves to be metal glass bottle

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:06 AM July 15, 2022
WWII discovered on building site was actually metal glass bottle

A cordon was put in place on River Road this morning - Friday, July 15 - after the discovery of what was believed to be a WWII ordnance at a building site - Credit: Google Maps

A reported WWII ordnance discovered this morning has proven to be a metal glass bottle.

Police were called at approximately 7.05am today - Friday, July 15 - following the discovery of what was believed to be a WWII ordnance at a building site in River Road.

Cordons were put in place while the item was examined.

An examination found that the item was a metal gas bottle; all cordons were removed following this false alarm.

