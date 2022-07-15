False alarm as reported WWII ordnance proves to be metal glass bottle
Published: 10:06 AM July 15, 2022
A reported WWII ordnance discovered this morning has proven to be a metal glass bottle.
Police were called at approximately 7.05am today - Friday, July 15 - following the discovery of what was believed to be a WWII ordnance at a building site in River Road.
Cordons were put in place while the item was examined.
An examination found that the item was a metal gas bottle; all cordons were removed following this false alarm.