Worshippers raise £3,000 for hospice during Ramadan

Al Madina Mosque volunteer Imran Jawad and secretary Ash Siddique with Richard House staff Steve Howey, Jordan Russell and Trish McInerney. Picture: Richard House Richard House

Kind-hearted worshippers have helped to raise almost £3,000 for a children's hospice.

Members of Al Madina Mosque, in Barking, collected money for Richard House Children's Hospice during the weekly Friday prayers.

They also spent the holy month of Ramadan raising awareness of the work the Beckton-based hospice does to help sick youngsters in east London and their families.

Ash Siddique, secretary of Al Madina Mosque, presented a cheque for £2,966.29 to hospice representatives.

He said: "Al Madina Mosque is honoured to support Richard House Children's Hospice in highlighting the excellent work they do and to help them raise funds in order to maintain the great services they provide.

"The Muslim community, specifically local Muslim children, benefit from the services provided by the hospice and it is only through collaborative working that we can raise awareness, encourage participation and achieve our collective goals."

He added: "Muslims are some of the most generous people, not only financially but in respect of time and sincerity.

"This is our hospice and these children are our children. It is therefore our responsibility to help where we can."

Part of the awareness-raising campaign included hosting a stand outside the Victoria Road mosque, allowing people to stop and talk about the charity and how it can help famiilies who have children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Chief executive Chris Baker said: "We are incredibly proud to have the support of Al Madina, especially as around 50 per cent of the children and families who use our hospice are from the Muslim community.

"With only £1 out of every £4 we need to spend coming from government funding, local support is essential for us to continue providing our services."

The hospice's community manager Jordan Russell added: "We are extremely grateful to Al Madina for letting us have an awareness stand outside the mosque for the past few weeks.

"We need to let local families know we are there to support them if they have life-limited children or children with complex health needs."