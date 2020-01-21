Search

'Shy' student scoops top role at Barking and Dagenham College

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 January 2020

Barking and Dagenham College's student union president, Yahya AdelTalukdar. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

A "shy" student has scooped a leading role at his college.

Yahya AdelTalukdar has landed the role of student union president at Barking and Dagenham College.

The 18-year old business studies student had been studying at the college for two years before securing the position.

Yahya, from Barking said: "When I first went to the college I had a stutter and this really affected my confidence, so the main thing I wanted to do was to master my confidence and overcome my stutter."

The college helped him to overcome this with internship opportunities and lots of support.

Yahya applied for the role as a way of thanking the college for helping him. He said: "It will be a great way of giving back to the College that's done so much for me.'"

As student union president Yahya meets regularly with senior managers to feedback students' views and needs.

He also acts as an ambassador for the college and has given tours to Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas.

Plans to build 79 homes on site of Barking supermarket

The Iceland store in Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

Latest stage of Barking Riverside development is complete

The Verde development, part of Barking Riverside. Picture: Bellway

Fire at Dagenham industrial estate under investigation

An investigation is underway following a fire at workshops at an industrial estate in Kemp Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Boss warned of health and safety 'failings' before worker crushed to death at Barking industrial estate, court hears

Han Rao outside Barkingside Magistrates' Court at a previous hearing. Picture: Jon King

Dagenham church helping people live well on a budget

London Riverside Church in Dagenham is partnering with Christians Against Poverty to help people live well on a budget. Picture: Christians Against Poverty.

