Search

Advanced search

Poll

Volunteers hit Barking's streets in bid to raise voter turnout ahead of general election

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 November 2019

Members of Year Here were in Barking talking to members of the public about the issues that matter most to them ahead of the general election on Decmber 12. Picture: Year Here

Members of Year Here were in Barking talking to members of the public about the issues that matter most to them ahead of the general election on Decmber 12. Picture: Year Here

Archant

A team of volunteers has hit the streets to get more people registering to vote in time for the next general election.

At the last general election in 2017 Barking was the lowest in the capital when it came to the number of voters casting their ballots. Picture: Year HereAt the last general election in 2017 Barking was the lowest in the capital when it came to the number of voters casting their ballots. Picture: Year Here

Members of social enterprise group Year Here were in Barking on Friday, November 1 urging members of the public to register ahead of the next national poll on December 12.

Year Here's Gervase Poulden said: "It went really well. Our aim was to reach as many groups and individuals in Barking to raise awareness of the difference their vote can make.

"People are passionate about Barking, but generally voting turnout is quite low."

Gervase went on to explain that at the last general election in 2017 Barking was the lowest in the capital when it came to the number of voters casting their ballots.

To register to vote at the December 12 poll visit gov.uk/register-to-vote for details. Picture: Year HereTo register to vote at the December 12 poll visit gov.uk/register-to-vote for details. Picture: Year Here

Figures from The Electoral Commission show that out of an electorate totalling 77,022, there were 47,679 valid votes counted in the 2017 election. Turnout was 61.9 per cent. This compares to Dagenham and Rainham where turnout was 64.9pc.

You may also want to watch:

Keen to increase the constituency's engagement, 20 volunteers based at the Ripple Centre in Ripple Road went out and about in the town centre to spark enthusiasm for politics.

Ann Haigh, the Liberal Democrate candidate for Barking and the Labour Party's Cllr Saima Ashraf, Cllr Simon Perry and Cllr Cameron Geddes turned up while community activists were on hand to encourage visitors.

Residents quizzed the councillors about issues including opportunities for young peopel, public spaces and voter apathy. They also shared ideas about what they wanted to change and learned how they could get involved politically. Food was supplied by the Turkish Kitchen in Ripple Road.

Visitors also had a chance to take part in a video with volunteers filming locals talk about what's important for them in Barking.

On why voting matters, Gervase said: "The more people vote and speak up in the community, the more politicians will take note and respond.

"The less people vote, the more they are taken for granted."

He added that voting wasn't all about Brexit either with a lot of other important issues coming up in the volunteers' conversations around Barking.

Anyone who needs to register to vote at the December 12 poll should do so by midnight on November 26. Visit gov.uk/register-to-vote for details.

Related articles

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbbed near Barking Station

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Dagenham man charged with rape following alleged attack in Mayesbrook Park

A man has been charged with rape following an incident in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham, on Tuesday. Picture: Google

Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbbed near Barking Station

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Dagenham man charged with rape following alleged attack in Mayesbrook Park

A man has been charged with rape following an incident in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham, on Tuesday. Picture: Google

Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking progress past Redbridge in Essex Senior Cup

Ricky Tarbard on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

Volunteers hit Barking’s streets in bid to raise voter turnout ahead of general election

Members of Year Here were in Barking talking to members of the public about the issues that matter most to them ahead of the general election on Decmber 12. Picture: Year Here

Essex CC double-winners have celebratory mural unveiled by local artist

Essex CC mural in Chelmsford (Pic: We are the playbook)

Dagenham Boxing Club members in action at national championships

Dagenham Boxing club members at their awards earlier this year (Pic: Dan O'Sullivain)

Cheap goals were costly at Solihull Moors says Dagenham boss Taylor

Peter Taylor looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists