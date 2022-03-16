The RSPCA has started the process of bringing a prosecution against West Ham player Kurt Zouma and under the Animal Welfare Act - Credit: PA

The RSPCA is bringing a case against footballing brothers Kurt and Yoan Zouma after worrying footage emerged showing the former kick and slap his cat.

Kurt Zouma - a centre-back who plies his trade for West Ham United - was heavily condemned following the incident, after which two pets belonging to the 27-year-old were taken into the charity's care where they remain.

Yoan Zouma, a 23-year-old defender for Dagenham and Redbridge, filmed his brother kicking and slapping the cat.

Kurt has continued to play for the Hammers, but has been on the receiving end of booing, including from football fans.

Younger sibling Yoan was suspended by Dagenham and Redbridge in February; his club have today confirmed he is now available to play again.

While the RSPCA does not have the power to charge people, they are serving a summons detailing the allegations to a Magistrates' Court in order to bring a private prosecution against him.

The court will decide whether there is a case to answer, and the charity has said it will provide an update "once a court date is confirmed".

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: "Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act."

They further explained that the charity is not the charging body.

West Ham United say they are "aware" of this latest development with the RSPCA, but have confirmed they won't be commenting further for "legal reasons".

West Ham have released a statement on the RSPCA investigation involving Kurt Zouma. pic.twitter.com/8usLRe8L6S — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 16, 2022

In the aftermath, West Ham boss David Moyes said he understood the criticism levelled at both player and manager, admitting that Zouma's actions were “terrible”.

Dagenham and Redbridge Football Club acknowledged the RSPCA's actions in a statement.

They said: “Whilst Yoan continues to fully co-operate with the RSPCA, as this matter has now progressed further, Dagenham & Redbridge FC feel it is no longer appropriate for either Yoan or the club to make any further statement.

Zouma's brother, Dagenham and Redbridge defender Yoan Zouma has also been charged, his club have said - Credit: PA

“Dagenham & Redbridge FC maintain their position in that the club continues to condemn all animal cruelty.”