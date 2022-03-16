Zouma brothers charged over cat video following RSPCA probe
- Credit: PA
The RSPCA is bringing a case against footballing brothers Kurt and Yoan Zouma after worrying footage emerged showing the former kick and slap his cat.
Kurt Zouma - a centre-back who plies his trade for West Ham United - was heavily condemned following the incident, after which two pets belonging to the 27-year-old were taken into the charity's care where they remain.
Yoan Zouma, a 23-year-old defender for Dagenham and Redbridge, filmed his brother kicking and slapping the cat.
Kurt has continued to play for the Hammers, but has been on the receiving end of booing, including from football fans.
Younger sibling Yoan was suspended by Dagenham and Redbridge in February; his club have today confirmed he is now available to play again.
While the RSPCA does not have the power to charge people, they are serving a summons detailing the allegations to a Magistrates' Court in order to bring a private prosecution against him.
The court will decide whether there is a case to answer, and the charity has said it will provide an update "once a court date is confirmed".
A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: "Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act."
They further explained that the charity is not the charging body.
Most Read
- 1 Schoolboy stabbed on bus had bright future ahead of him, say teachers
- 2 Tyler Hurley murder: Man charged after Chadwell Heath bus stabbing
- 3 Boy, 16, dies after Chadwell Heath bus stabbing
- 4 Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Chadwell Heath bus 'stabbing'
- 5 Missing: Man who disappeared from hospital A&E
- 6 Which HSBC branches in London are closing in 2022?
- 7 Councillors approve outline plan for 3,500 homes at ex-Ford stamping plant
- 8 Beam Park boost as council agrees to buy more than 900 homes
- 9 Man wanted in connection with Barking Park assault
- 10 Staff sleepover at nursery to raise cash for Ukrainian families
West Ham United say they are "aware" of this latest development with the RSPCA, but have confirmed they won't be commenting further for "legal reasons".
In the aftermath, West Ham boss David Moyes said he understood the criticism levelled at both player and manager, admitting that Zouma's actions were “terrible”.
Dagenham and Redbridge Football Club acknowledged the RSPCA's actions in a statement.
They said: “Whilst Yoan continues to fully co-operate with the RSPCA, as this matter has now progressed further, Dagenham & Redbridge FC feel it is no longer appropriate for either Yoan or the club to make any further statement.
“Dagenham & Redbridge FC maintain their position in that the club continues to condemn all animal cruelty.”