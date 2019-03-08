Search

Advanced search

Charity wants young film-makers from Barking and Dagenham for new project

PUBLISHED: 12:30 28 September 2019

The Young Foundation's filmmaking challenge will see people aged 16 to 24 making videos around issues that affect them. Picture: Young Foundation.

The Young Foundation's filmmaking challenge will see people aged 16 to 24 making videos around issues that affect them. Picture: Young Foundation.

Young Foundation

The Young Foundation is looking for a team of young filmmakers from Barking and Dagenham for a new project.

Participants will get training to use equipment, in storytelling techniques and get the opportunity to work with other young people. Picture: Young Foundation.Participants will get training to use equipment, in storytelling techniques and get the opportunity to work with other young people. Picture: Young Foundation.

Anyone aged 16 to 24 can apply for the six video workshops happening this Autumn to explore issues and challenges in the borough - including stereotypes and prejudices.

Participants will get access to training to use equipment, in filmmaking and storytelling techniques, and the chance to work with other young creatives.

You may also want to watch:

The Young Foundation's Hannah Davis said: "This project is a chance for young people in the borough to tell their story.

"You'll be thinking about challenges facing your communities and create a film as a team exploring these. You'll be involved in all parts of the process - from planning, to filming, to editing, and designing a final screening.

"There's no experience in filmmaking required, just enthusiasm and an open mind."

The deadline for applications is Sunday, September 29. Young people can apply by sending a short bio and saying why they want to be on the course to hannah.davis@youngfoundation.org or WhatsApping 07535 976931.

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Lucky escape for customers as ceiling collapses in Vicarage Field shopping centre

The piece of the ceiling on the floor of Vicarage Field. Picture: Jordan Thomas

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Man treated for head wound after attack in Dagenham

Paramedics treated a man for a head wound after he was attacked in Victoria Road, Dagenham, on Thursday, September 26. Picture: Google

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Lucky escape for customers as ceiling collapses in Vicarage Field shopping centre

The piece of the ceiling on the floor of Vicarage Field. Picture: Jordan Thomas

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Man treated for head wound after attack in Dagenham

Paramedics treated a man for a head wound after he was attacked in Victoria Road, Dagenham, on Thursday, September 26. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Velocity Trophy: Barking 2 Brentwood Town 0

Junior Dadson (pic Terry Gilbert)

Cricket: Awards hat-trick for Essex hero Harmer

Devines Player of the year award winner Simon Harmer during the Essex CCC 2019 Gala Awards Evening at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th September 2019

Charity wants young film-makers from Barking and Dagenham for new project

The Young Foundation's filmmaking challenge will see people aged 16 to 24 making videos around issues that affect them. Picture: Young Foundation.

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Breezy and unsettled

Apparently 49.2 per cent of Londoners would rather live elsewhere in the UK (Picture: PA Images)

Opinion: Prime minister acted appallingly

Barking MP Margaret Hodge is heartened to see MPs working cross-party to rule out a 'no-deal' Brexit.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists