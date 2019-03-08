Charity wants young film-makers from Barking and Dagenham for new project

The Young Foundation is looking for a team of young filmmakers from Barking and Dagenham for a new project.

Anyone aged 16 to 24 can apply for the six video workshops happening this Autumn to explore issues and challenges in the borough - including stereotypes and prejudices.

Participants will get access to training to use equipment, in filmmaking and storytelling techniques, and the chance to work with other young creatives.

The Young Foundation's Hannah Davis said: "This project is a chance for young people in the borough to tell their story.

"You'll be thinking about challenges facing your communities and create a film as a team exploring these. You'll be involved in all parts of the process - from planning, to filming, to editing, and designing a final screening.

"There's no experience in filmmaking required, just enthusiasm and an open mind."

The deadline for applications is Sunday, September 29. Young people can apply by sending a short bio and saying why they want to be on the course to hannah.davis@youngfoundation.org or WhatsApping 07535 976931.