Barking and Dagenham’s young mayor to support domestic violence charity

Young mayor of Barking and Dagenham Jessica Soares Paim.

Barking and Dagenham’s young mayor will be raising money to support domestic violence victims.

Jessica Soares Paim, who was elected earlier this year, will be supporting the charity Refuge.

She and other members of the Barking and Dagenham Youth Forum thought it was appropriate to support Refuge due to concerns that cases of domestic abuse could be on the rise because of the current lockdown situation. Jessica said: “I’m glad that, despite the current limitations, we shall still be able to generate community spirit and raise awareness of domestic abuse in our borough.

“Domestic abuse affects many residents, so I am incredibly satisfied to be supporting the charity and its work during this pandemic.”

She has already held a virtual call with a Refuge representative and will be discussing fundraising ideas with the Youth Forum soon.