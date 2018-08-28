Chadwell Heath charity receives funding for walking football sessions

Young Stars Football First. Picture: YSFF YSFF

A Chadwell Heath charity using football to bring together disadvantaged communities will benefit from a £18,500 funding boost in the New Year.

Young Stars Football First, based at Warren School Sport Centre, will use the funds for weekly kickabouts for adults aged 30 or over.

The free sessions start on February 1 for residents in the Beam Park area.

“We believe providing this opportunity for older people will reduce the chances of isolation and help increase the physical wellbeing of the members of this community,” said founder Patrick Ogbogu.

“We aim to enhance change by encouraging healthy living through regular fun exercise,” he added.

The ‘walking football’ sessions will encourage participants to keep active at their own pace, organisers said.

John Hume, chief executive of People’s Health Trust, who supplied the funding, added: “This project brings real value to the health and well being of the local community and we are delighted to be supporting it.”