Chance for Barking and Dagenham youngsters to kickstart construction careers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 June 2019

Youngsters have been encouraged to sign up to a community project which could help them get a foot on the career ladder. Picture: Matt Bristow/mattbristow.net

Archant

Youngsters have been urged to sign up for a community project which could help kickstart their careers.

The Construction Youth Trust scooped funding to get 15 to 25-year-olds from Barking and Dagenham working on a number of schemes.

This includes plans for 15 Year 11 pupils to revamp a Longbridge Road care home's roof garden.

Coordinator, Adebisi Sunmonu, said: "We're very excited about our upcoming programme.

"We want to inspire the young people about careers in construction and help connect them to employers, enabling them to benefit from the incredible range of training and employment opportunities opening up in Barking and Dagenham."

The students will also build sensory boards, wooden shoe boxes and go on construction site visits over the two week-long project from July 1 to 12.

Professional trainers are due to deliver workshops on carpentry, painting and decorating and bricklaying with sessions on apprenticeships and jobs planned.

The aim is to get young people in the borough more involved with their community, give them an insight into the built environment and access to potential employers.

The organisers said at the end of the project five of the 15 youngsters will be given an opportunity to get their CSCS card which could set them up for a potential career in construction.

The 10 day programme starts on July ... from 9am to 3.30pm.

For more information email Adebisi.Sunmonu@constructionyouth.org.uk

