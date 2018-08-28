Search

£1,000 given to Dagenham youth group

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 January 2019

Young people and staff at Ab Phab Youth Club. Picture: Ab Phab Youth Club.

Archant

A grant of £1,000 has been awarded to Ab Phab Youth Club as part of a £24,000 scheme by a major house builder.

The Essex Community Champions scheme, run by Persimmon Homes, is donating the money to local groups and charities over the next 12 months.

Ab Phab Youth Club helps run events, activities and education sessions for young people with disabilities and will use the money to fund a residential week for members this summer.

Louise Harris, youth development manager for Ab Phab Youth Club, said: “The £1,000 donation will help fund a week-long trip, which will allow members to increase their independence and communication skills, as well as taking part in team-building and challenging outdoor activities.

Phil Standen, managing director for Persimmon Homes Essex, said: “We strongly believe in supporting the communities where we build, and are delighted to be able to support groups such as the Ab Phab Youth Club, which provides a fantastic service for the community.”

He urged projects that did not win this year to reapply via the Persimmon Homes website.

