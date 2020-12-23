Dagenham youth charity deliver food parcels to vulnerable families

Published: 12:45 PM December 23, 2020

Leader of the council, Cllr Darren Rodwell, with Youth League UK programme manager John Wainaina and volunteers pack food and essentials. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council

A youth charity in Dagenham is working to support disadvantaged young people and their families in the borough this Christmas.

Youth League UK, based at the Attik Youth and Community Centre in Dagenham Heathway, has launched a food distribution project for vulnerable families at risk of hunger and starvation.

The charity will deliver food parcels and essential supplies - including a hygiene pack containing PPE, sanitisers and masks - throughout the holiday period.

Youth League UK Programmes Manager John Wainaina with Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council

This project is in partnership with the council, faith groups, the Girls Development Project, the Humdum Food Bank in Barking and community leaders, as part of the council’s Christmas Cheer campaign.

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell, who lent a helping hand at the launch, said: “Working with local community organisations has been key to delivering some much-needed support to our vulnerable residents this Christmas."