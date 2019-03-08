Chadwell Health charity receives £60,000 funding for summer football camp

Young Stars Football First is engaging young people aged 15-25 who are not in education, employment or training in weekly football sessions and workshops. Picture: YSFF Archant

A Chadwell Heath charity using football to bring together disadvantaged communities has received a funding boost of almost £60,000 from two grants.

Young Stars Football First (YSFF), based at Warren School Sport Centre in Whalebone Lane North, was awarded £49,950 to build capacity in the organisation and another £9,950 towards a summer soccer camp from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The funds are being used for engaging young people aged 15-25 who are not in education, employment or training (neet) in weekly football sessions and workshops.

They also have the opportunity of weekly one-to-one help with filling out applications and development plans.

YSFF secretary Mitzie Loumbas said: "Being able to provide this opportunity for youths and young adults would help better shape up our community.

"There are so many young people who are in constant need of encouragements and that little push to get them to the next level in life."

Founder Patrick Ogbogu said of the holiday soccer camp: "We aim to enhance change by encouraging healthy living through regular fun exercise, being able to engage young people with something positive during the long summer holiday would be an awesome way of ensuring we have a healthier community."