Manor Infant schoolgirl, 6, wins Barking MP's Christmas card competition with reindeer design

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 December 2019

Manor Infant School pupil Maryam Ahmed, 6, with her winning entry in Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge’s annual Christmas card competition. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Manor Infant School pupil Maryam Ahmed, 6, with her winning entry in Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge's annual Christmas card competition. Picture: Andrew Brookes

A six-year-old girl's handmade reindeer design will be sent to the prime minister after winning a Christmas card competition.

Manor Infant School pupil Maryam Ahmed was named the overall winner from more than 4,000 entries in Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge's annual competition.

The overall runner-up was Jada Lee Jarvis from George Carey School.

St Peter's Catholic Primary School took the £450 top prize as the school with the most entries, with St Vincent's collecting £350 as runners-up.

Winners and runners-up for each of the 17 schools that entered to competition were invited to a ceremony at Barking town hall on Wednesday, December 18.

Maryam's painted design features Rudolph the reindeer portrayed with hand prints, with a red nose and snow flakes added using her fingers.

She said she enjoys painting and was "really, really happy and proud" to win.

"I made the reindeer with one of the teachers (Miss Bhambra)," Maryam said.

Her mum Hafsa Ahmed said Maryam was the school's first overall winner in 18 years of entering the competition.

"She was happy anyway when she thought she'd just won for the school but she was over the moon when she found out she was the overall winner," Hafsa said.

Maryam's design will used on hundreds of Christmas cards to be sent to the PM, MPs and councillors.

This is the 19th year the competition has been run, with primary schools across the borough taking part.

Ms Hodge said: "It's very warm and positive - to see the children's faces is a treat.

"We get lots of presents and prizes for them, and I'm glad to be able to give money to the schools as well because they have put a lot of effort into it."

