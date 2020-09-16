Search

Advanced search

‘It’s your right’: Youngsters in Barking and Dagenham urged to register to vote

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 September 2020

Young people are among those being urged to register to vote. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Young people are among those being urged to register to vote. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Young people are among those urged to register to vote as part of a week-long campaign to increase voter numbers.

The political litercay organisation, Shout Out UK, has teamed up with City Hall to promote registering to vote. Picture: Shout Out UKThe political litercay organisation, Shout Out UK, has teamed up with City Hall to promote registering to vote. Picture: Shout Out UK

Youngsters, renters, black, Asian and ethnic minorities from across Barking and Dagenham and London are being called on to get their voices heard and register to exercise their right.

About 10 per cent of people eligible to vote were not registered to do so in the borough in 2017, according to a 2019 Cabinet Office report.

This week’s push seeks to improve voter numbers among groups identified as being under-represented in the campaign backed by City Hall and the political literacy organisation Shout Out UK.

TV host, Aaron Roach Bridgeman, who supports Shout Out UK, said: “The only way to positively contribute and impact your future as a young person is to have your voice, opinion and perspective heard on both a local and national level via our right and entitlement to vote.

Matteo Bergamini is the founder and CEO of Shout Out UK, a political literacy organisation. Picture: US Embassy LondonMatteo Bergamini is the founder and CEO of Shout Out UK, a political literacy organisation. Picture: US Embassy London

“Register and be heard. You are the future, so it’s your right to be part of shaping it.”

You may also want to watch:

London has one of the lowest voter registration rates in the UK, according to the Cabinet Office.

One in three young Londoners are not registered to vote, a 2019 study by the Greater London Authority shows.

A total of 83pc of Londoners from a black ethnic background are registered, compared to 94pc of eligible white British Londoners.

In total, 85pc of social renters and 86pc of private renters are registered to vote, compared to 93pc of homeowners.

Among its benefits, registering to vote can impact people’s credit rating and ensure juries are diverse.

Matteo Bergamini, who founded Shout Out UK when he was 22, said: “As a Londoner, the pride I have in my city is in the diverse voices we have.

“So we at Shout Out UK couldn’t be more excited to be the delivery partner for the Greater London Authority’s London Voter Registration Week 2020.”

The week is being run with the help of the London Voter Registration Strategic Partnership which is made up of statutory bodies including the Electoral Commission and civil society organisations from across the capital.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Flexible return to work in a safe environment is good for us all

SAFETY FIRST: Firms have taken COVID-19 secure measures.

For the past six months, employers and employees have been adapting to ways of working from home. The green light has now been given to many people to go back to offices safely. From flexible hours and staggered starting times to deep cleaning, we’re getting ready for new ways of working.

Safety first as children return to classrooms

WARM WELCOME: Children will be socially distanced in the classroom. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

School’s in for summer – and beyond – with health experts agreeing that pupils safely returning to their studies is “positively” the right thing to do. It’s vital for all children’s welfare, not just in terms of students’ future education but also mental and physical well-being, as well as social interaction of classmates.

Quick test helps stop the spread of the virus

NHS TEST AND TRACE: Clinical contact caseworker Sarah Hartle

The NHS Test and Trace system provides protection for family, friends, colleagues and the community, and is here to keep all of us safe and allow us to enjoy summer safely. We take a look at how the system is working and talk to one member of the thousands of team members about her experiences.

Most read

Murder investigation launched after suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured in a car park in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Man sought after assault at Chadwell Heath station

Have you seen this man who is wanted in connection with assaulting British Transport Police at Chadwell Heath station?

Barking nightclub shut down for alleged Covid breach

The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking, was accused of holding a party with no social distancing. Picture: LDRS

Bid to build tower blocks up to 28 storeys next to Barking station given green light

The scheme includes 198 homes with 70 offered at
Education Promo

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Barking and Dagenham Post
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured in a car park in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Man sought after assault at Chadwell Heath station

Have you seen this man who is wanted in connection with assaulting British Transport Police at Chadwell Heath station?

Barking nightclub shut down for alleged Covid breach

The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking, was accused of holding a party with no social distancing. Picture: LDRS

Bid to build tower blocks up to 28 storeys next to Barking station given green light

The scheme includes 198 homes with 70 offered at

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Fans column: The more things changes, the more things stay the same at West Ham

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson appears dejected after the Premier League match at London Stadium.

‘It’s your right’: Youngsters in Barking and Dagenham urged to register to vote

Young people are among those being urged to register to vote. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Community group to launch stall at Barking Market

Collective member Kathy Mason harvests plums from the Plantastic Garden. Picture: Company Drinks.

Approved Gascoigne Estate plans dubbed one of greenest schemes in London

The next phase of the Gascoigne Estate's redevelopment has been approved. Picture: Be First

Aron Nijjar inspires Essex’s huge victory over Hampshire

Essex Eagles' Aron Nijjar (left) celebrates after bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Matthew Critchley during Semi Final 2 on Finals Day of the Vitality T20 Blast at Edgbaston, Birmingham.