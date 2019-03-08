EU elections: Barking and Dagenham councillor is standing as a London candidate

Councillor Sanchia Alasia at the EU Summit of regions, which took place in Bucharest in March. Picture: Sanchia Alasia. Sanchia Alasia

The councillor for Albion ward in Barking is running in the upcoming EU elections.

It's the second time Councillor Sanchia Alasia has run to be an MEP.

She was up for election in 2014 and is running again as a Labour candidate for London, which has eight of the UKs 73 seats in the EU.

“I am delighted that I have once again been given the opportunity to stand with the Labour Party as a candidate in the upcoming European elections,” she said.

“I'll be campaigning for a fair, free and sustainable Europe and to ensure workers rights, which were hard fought for with the trade unions are not eroded by a hard Tory Brexit.”

Asked why she was running for a position that is probably not going to exist next year, she said it was important for Labour to have a voice in Europe to the last.

“I think, even with the uncertainty, it's important that there are Labour MEPs in Europe to fight against austerity and fight for the socialist view, even if it is for a short space of time.”

The EU Committee of the Regions is where elected representatives of local governments across Europe can voice their opinions to the EU.

Ms Alasia is currently the deputy leader of the UK delegation to that committee.

She is also the ceremonial mayor to Barking and Dagenham.