General election 2019: Meet the Barking candidates

Karen Batley is The Brexit Party candidate for Barking. Picture: The Brexit Party Archant

The full list of candidates standing for Barking at the general election has been published.

Shannon Butterfield is the Green Party candidate for Barking. Picture: Green Party Shannon Butterfield is the Green Party candidate for Barking. Picture: Green Party

The following people, in alphabetical order, will be vying for your votes in the run up to the December 12 poll.

Karen Batley - Brexit Party

"It's time for change. I am a working class Londoner. I have worked for the NHS for the majority of my working life.

"I believe trust in our democracy is under threat. In 2016, 62 per cent in our area voted to leave the European Union. Three years later and we are still waiting.

"It's not just Brexit. For so many years the political class has forgotten the poorest communities. Our district needs to eliminate knife crime and get better health and social care resources.

Ann Haigh is the Liberal Democrats' candidate for Barking. Picture: Liberal Democrats Ann Haigh is the Liberal Democrats' candidate for Barking. Picture: Liberal Democrats

"As your MP, I would make sure Barking gets the investment it deserves. I have had enough of politicians putting themselves before our country. Let's change politics. Let's put people into parliament who care. Vote for the Brexit Party and change politics for good on December 12."

Shannon Butterfield - Green Party

"Barking is undergoing a phase of transformation with new home building, moving away from industry to arts and media. "I support new initiatives but would campaign that these changes happen with consideration for the environment: retaining existing and developing new green spaces.

"Residents of Barking voted to leave the EU. It's key Barking benefits from the decision of the national vote. This would mean working for government funding to support environmental improvements, a strong economy, top standard education, transport improvements and making Barking a great place to live.

"I would campaign for a more visible and stronger police presence and fight to keep health services open."

Labour's candidate for Barking, Dame Margaret Hodge. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images Labour's candidate for Barking, Dame Margaret Hodge. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

Ann Haigh - Liberal Democrats

Ann was born and grew up in east London, beginning her working life at the Bank of England then retraining as a social worker.

Knife crime, drug trafficking, affordable housing, community resources, children's education and elderly care are among her priorities.

Ann believes if the party wins the election, Brexit should be stopped, saying Boris Johnson's deal will damage the economy, undermine the NHS, remove workers' rights and lower environmental standards.

Tamkeen Shaikh is the Conservative Party candidate for Barking. Picture: Tamkeen Shaikh Tamkeen Shaikh is the Conservative Party candidate for Barking. Picture: Tamkeen Shaikh

She has 14 years' experience as a district and four as a county councillor.

Dame Margaret Hodge - Labour Party

"I am so proud to once again be the Labour candidate for Barking and the heart of Dagenham.

"I love being the Labour MP for our community, working with residents to win campaigns and responding to your concerns at my regular coffee afternoons and street meetings.

"Over the next few weeks I will be out and about across the constituency, meeting with as many residents as I can, working to win their support ahead of the general election.

"I'll be standing up for our local police, fighting for our schools and campaigning for our fantastic NHS. Our public services have faced vicious Tory cuts for more than nine years now. I will do everything I can to get our public services the money and resources they desperately need."

Tamkeen Shaikh - Conservative Party

"Like the majority of Barking residents, I voted Leave and I want to get Brexit done.

"You only have to lool at the epidemic of fly-tipping, the state of Barking Station and our failing high streets to realise the Labour Party is failing us. We deserve better than Labour.

"I live in Barking, my children go to a local school and so I understand the needs of local people.

"We need an MP who will fight for more investment in our schools, improved care for the elderly and to give young people things to occupy them to keep them off the streets and give them a better future.

"I want to see a thriving high street that will benefit social enterprises and small businesses, providing jobs for residents.

"I am your local candidate representing the local people of Barking and I will get Brexit done."