General election 2019: Meet the Dagenham and Rainham candidates

Voters go to the polls on December 12. Picture: Rui Vieira PA Archive/PA Images

The full list of candidates standing for Dagenham and Rainham in the general election has been published.

Tom Bewick is the Brexit Party candidate for Dagenham and Rainham. Picture: Mi Elfverson Tom Bewick is the Brexit Party candidate for Dagenham and Rainham. Picture: Mi Elfverson

The following people, in alphabetical order, will be vying for your votes in the run up to the December 12 poll.

Tom Bewick - Brexit Party

A former Brighton and Hove Labour councillor, Tom chaired the local leave campaign in the EU referendum. He left the party in May after 27 years over its Brexit position and antisemitism.

Tom believes Boris Johnson's deal with the EU is Brexit in name only.

He said: "Dagenham and Rainham has so much potential. With the right vision, energy and policies it could be far more prosperous with more opportunities for young people."

Jon Cruddas is seeking re-election in Dagenham and Rainham. Picture: Andrew Achilleos Jon Cruddas is seeking re-election in Dagenham and Rainham. Picture: Andrew Achilleos

Helping business and improving education, skills and training so more jobs go to locals are among his priorities.

Jon Cruddas - Labour Party

"I welcome this election as it will set out the direction of travel for Dagenham and Rainham as we leave the EU," Jon said.

"I have always worked in residents' interests, be that preventing the government from dumping a super-prison on our doorstep, saving the police station from closure, or campaigning to protect air quality from a mass waste incinerator.

"Brexit is no different. I have delivered on my promise to respect the referendum result, voting for a deal to leave the EU.

Ron Emin is standing as an independent candidate. Picture: Ron Emin Ron Emin is standing as an independent candidate. Picture: Ron Emin

"The Tory government has failed people. We need well-funded public services, security for our families, strong communities and a health service that remains out of Trump's hands."

Ron Emin - Independent

Ron has lived in Rush Green since 1976 and has campaigned against controlled parking zones and building developments in Horace Avenue and Philip Avenue. He collected 600 signatures in a petition against the closure of Dagenham police station and opposes the council's use of public money to set up its own regeneration firm.

"My priority is to protect the interests of the community. My main concern is to be a champion for residents," Ron said.

The 66-year old supports Brexit and is an active fundraiser, raising money for Parkinson's UK.

Sam Fisk will be battling for votes in Dagenham and Rainham. Picture: Liberal Democrats Sam Fisk will be battling for votes in Dagenham and Rainham. Picture: Liberal Democrats

Sam Fisk - Liberal Democrats

Sam has campaigned for the party for the past 10 years and ran its youth and student organisation.

He wants to stop Brexit and stand up for vital public services. His priorities are affordable housing, cutting crime, creating jobs and training opportunities and the environment.

He believes Brexit will cause irreversible damage to the economy, hurting future generations.

Terry London is standing as an independent candidate for Dagenham and Rainham. Pictured here with grandson Theodore. Picture: Terry London Terry London is standing as an independent candidate for Dagenham and Rainham. Pictured here with grandson Theodore. Picture: Terry London

He said he will stand up for the interests of people in Dagenham and Rainham and ensure those who want to remain in Europe have a voice.

Terry London - Independent

Married with five daughters, Terry has lived in Dagenham and Rainham all his adult life.

A social reformist, his political views are similar to Labour's post-war prime minister Clement Attlee.

Terry said: "I am disappointed with career politicians who have nailed their colours to the masts of failed political philosophies. They promote policies and manifestos they know will never work.

Azzees Minott is the Green Party candidate for Dagenham and Rainham. Picture: Green Party Azzees Minott is the Green Party candidate for Dagenham and Rainham. Picture: Green Party

"This election is about democracy. It is about electing a representative we can trust, who we can respect and who will respect their constituents."

Azzees Minott - Green Party

Rainham resident since 2014, Azzees runs her own training company for young people called 2-3 Degrees.

She has worked for Green party politicians Sian Berry and Caroline Russell looking after the housing and policing portfolio.

Azzees said: "I would bring a vibrant, new perspective to politics. We need to restore a sense of community and compassion. Austerity is continuing to force many people and families into really tough times. We need to support a functioning NHS, genuinely affordable homes, independent businesses and growth of green jobs."

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council. Picture: Mark Sepple/Havering Council Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council. Picture: Mark Sepple/Havering Council

Damian White - Conservative Party

"I want to support Boris in delivering Brexit. This is the single most important issue of our generation and people want it resolved. I will fight hard to get Brexit done so we can focus on delivering front-line public services.

"I will champion our area and fight to make sure we get our fair share of extra government spending. Boris has announced the recruitment of an additional 20,000 police officers. I will work with him, as your MP, to get bobbies on the Dagenham and Rainham beat.

"Dagenham and Rainham needs a full-time MP who is proud of our country and hopeful for the future. That is why I am standing for election: to deliver for local people."