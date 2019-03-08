EU elections: Brexit Party shoots to second place in Barking and Dagenham

The Brexit Party leapt to second place in the recent EU elections in the borough, but Labour held on to the top spot.

Lead by Nigel Farage, the Brexit Party won almost 30 per cent of the vote in its electoral debut.

The gains seem to be at the expense of UKIP, who dropped 23 per cent.

Labour kept first place, though dropping around 8.5 per cent. In total, they won 40 per cent of the vote.

The Liberal Democrats came in third, though only with around 8 per cent. The Conservatives came in fourth, losing three per cent of their share, and ending up with five per cent.

In London overall, the Lib Dems won the most seats in London, taking three of the eight. Labour took two, the same amount as the Brexit Party, and the Greens took one.

The good turn-out for the Brexit Party is unsurprising considering the strength of Barking and Dagenham's Leave vote in 2016.

Well over half the electorate, 62 per cent, wanted out of the European Union.