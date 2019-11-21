Search

Nigel Farage visits in Brexit Party bid to take Dagenham and Rainham

PUBLISHED: 12:19 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 21 November 2019

Nigel Farage speaking at the Eastbrook pub in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears.

Nigel Farage speaking at the Eastbrook pub in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears.

Ken Mears

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has visited Dagenham on the campaign trail.

Nigel Farage at Brook Pie and Mash on Dagenham Road. Picture: Ken Mears.Nigel Farage at Brook Pie and Mash on Dagenham Road. Picture: Ken Mears.

Visiting Brook Pie & Mash and the Eastbrook pub in Dagenham Road he backed Tom Bewick, the Brexit Party's candidate for Dagenham and Rainham.

Both men promised to get Brexit done "properly" and remove the UK from institutions like the customs union.

Brexit has hit Dagenham directly. Citing "Brexit uncertainty", last month US company Pacifica Ventures pulled out of a £110million deal to build new film studios in Dagenham.

Commenting on the deal, Mr Farage said: "Three and a half years of Parliament defying the will of the people - it's not surprising there's a degree of Brexit uncertainty. This should've been delivered a long, long time ago. It's just a fact that our political class have refused to accept the will of the people."

Nigel Farage with the Brexit Party's Dagenham and Rainham candidate John Bewick. Picture: Ken Mears.Nigel Farage with the Brexit Party's Dagenham and Rainham candidate John Bewick. Picture: Ken Mears.

You may also want to watch:

The party also wants to change the first-past-the-post voting system and the unelected House of Lords. Brexit candidates speaking to the Post said they wouldn't fall where others have - they would deliver on their promises. Asked how the party could make that guarantee, Mr Farage said: "We are the new radicals: Brexit is the first step to completely transforming our politics."

Seasoned politicians like Boris Johnson have failed to deliver on flagship issues: the UK missed the October 31 Brexit deadline. It's unclear how the Brexit Party can definitively say they can avoid the same fate.

Appealing to disillusioned voters, the Brexit Party has also recruited a disillusioned party member in Tom Bewick.

Nigel Farage meeting Brexit Party members and supporters at the Eastbrook pub in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears.Nigel Farage meeting Brexit Party members and supporters at the Eastbrook pub in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears.

Mr Bewick was a member of the Labour Party for 27 years, at one point acting as an education advisor under Tony Blair's government. He said he switched parties in May when he saw Labour "was going to betray its Leave voters".

When it comes to the Labour council in Barking and Dagenham and the Conservatives in Havering, he said he'll be a "committed, independent voice" for constituents.

Mr Bewick doesn't live in Dagenham and Rainham, coming from mid-Sussex. He said the party has a policy of "putting its best candidates into the target seats."

The other candidates in Dagenham and Rainham are Jon Cruddas (Labour), Ron Emin (Independent), Sam Fisk (Liberal Democrats), Terry London (Independent), Azzees Minott (Green Party) and Damian White (Conservatives).

