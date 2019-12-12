Search

LIVE: General Election 2019 count for Barking and Dagenham and Rainham

PUBLISHED: 21:30 12 December 2019

People have been casting their votes all day. Picture: Tom Wilkinson/PA

People have been casting their votes all day. Picture: Tom Wilkinson/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The Barking and Dagenham Post will be live throughout the night bringing you the latest from the General Election count at Barking Learning Centre.

Follow our live blog for updates from the Barking and Dagenham and Rainham constituencies.

We'll be bringing you interviews with candidates, updates from the count and the final result.

The results for both constituencies are expected at around 3.30am.

