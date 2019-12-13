Search

General Election 2019: Labour's Jon Cruddas wins Dagenham and Rainham by 293 votes

PUBLISHED: 06:00 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:00 13 December 2019

Labour candidate Jon Cruddas won Dagenham and Rainham by 293 votes. Picture: Sophie Cox

Labour candidate Jon Cruddas won Dagenham and Rainham by 293 votes. Picture: Sophie Cox

Sophie Cox

Labour's Jon Cruddas held off a challenge from Conservative candidate Damian White to win Dagenham and Rainham by just 293 votes.

The result - due in at 3.30am - was finally declared at around 5am after a partial recount, known as a bundle count, was requested.

Mr Cruddas said: "This is a victory that didn't fall out of the sky. This was chiselled out over months and years.

"It's always a lively debate in Dagenham and Rainham and this has not been an exception to that."

He added: "In a general sense this is a terrible night for Labour. There will be discussions in the days and months that lie ahead.

"But it has been fantastic here in Dagenham and Rainham for Labour.

"I doubt there's a constituency in the country that voted 70 per cent to leave [in the EU referendum] that Labour has retained. That's all the work that has been done."

Mr White offered Mr Cruddas his congratulations after the result was declared and thanked his team for their support.

There had been indications of how tightly fought the battle would be earlier in the night, when Mr Cruddas had called the seat "too close to call".

You may also want to watch:

Dagenham and Rainham results in full:

Jon Cruddas (Labour): 19,468

Damian White (Conservative): 19,175

Tom Bewick (Brexit): 2,887

Sam Fisk (Lib Dem): 1,182

Azzees Minott (Green): 602

Ron Emin (Independent): 212

Terry London (Independent): 209

Turnout: 61.74pc

