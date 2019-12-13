General Election 2019: Labour hold Barking but Margaret Hodge 'devastated' by national performance

Labour's Dame Margaret Hodge has been reselected as Barking MP - but said she was "devastated" by the party's performance nationally.

The Conservatives have won an overall majority, with 345 MPs compared to Labour's 201 after 623 of the 650 constituencies declared.

"I think what tonight demonstrates is that people have spoken," Dame Margaret said. "Not here in Barking, but across the country, that's the picture.

"Giving false promises, giving a muddled view on Brexit, being a nasty party.

"I am devastated. Devastated for many of my colleagues who've lost their jobs as MPs who have worked so hard through the years.

"Most devastated for whom the Labour party was founded and who depend on a Labour Party to deliver. For them, I'm sorry. For them, I will fight with all my energy."

To her Barking constituents, she added: "Thankyou for giving me the privilege, the honour, the responsibility."

Dame Margaret's majority of 15,427 over second-placed candidate, Conservative Tamkeen Shaikh, was reduced from the 21,608 Dame Margaret held after the 2017 election.

Ms Shaikh said: "Yes, we have not done that well in Barking but I think we have increased our share here. We have had a wonderful night all over the country."

Barking results in full:

Margaret Hodge (Labour): 27,219

Tamkeen Shaikh (Conservative): 11,792

Karen Batley (Brexit): 3,186

Ann Haigh (Lib Dem): 1,482

Shannon Butterfield (Green): 820

Turnout: 57.24pc