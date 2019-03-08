Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Borough's Labour vote in the EU elections 'shows you're allowed to change your mind about Brexit'

PUBLISHED: 17:59 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:59 29 May 2019

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell says the support for Labour from the borough in the European election showed the council has been “delivering what matters to the community”. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell says the support for Labour from the borough in the European election showed the council has been "delivering what matters to the community". Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Archant

The council leader of the only leave-voting borough to back Labour in the EU elections said democracy means "you're allowed to change your mind".

Labour topped the poll, ahead of the Brexit party, in Barking and Dagenham last Thursday - despite being the most pro-Leave borough in London at the 2016 referendum.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell said the shift was an "endorsement" of the party's work within the borough in "delivering what matters to the community".

Labour received 40.7 per cent of the vote (15,449) - which, despite dropping 8.6 per cent from the last poll, was the second largest Labour vote across London - while The Brexit Party won 29 per cent (11,014) of the 38,244 ballots cast in the borough.

Three years ago, Barking and Dagenham was among only five boroughs in London that voted leave, with 62.4 per cent (46,130) voting in favour of Brexit.

The four others are Bexley, Havering, Hillingdon and Sutton.

"I've always been of the opinion that most people voted not on the issue of Europe, but because of what was happening in their life and the situations they found themselves in and the support that they have or don't have for them or their families," councillor Rodwell said.

"There was a perception of unfairness."

Cllr Rodwell added last week's vote showed that the council was "going in right direction" as representatives of the community.

He cited the recently-opened Future Youth Zone, the proposed film and TV studios in Dagenham, and 93 per cent of schools in the borough being rated 'good' or 'outstanding'.

"The local Labour council is delivering what matters to our community," Cllr Rodwell said.

"So, everyone can talk about the big picture, the national or even international picture with Europe, but it really starts on the streets of Barking and Dagenham.

"As local leaders in Labour movement, that's what we have to concentrate ourselves on."

Despite the strong local support, Labour won just two of eight seats for the London region and had only 10 MEPs elected across the UK - a loss of 10 - after their vote share plummeted from 25.4 per cent to 11.3 per cent.

Cllr Rodwell said Labour's messaging about Brexit had not been direct enough.

"I have a saying that if you can't make it simple, and you can't make it direct, you spend too long trying to explain," he said.

"I think what happened with our messaging, was we were trying to spend too long explaining that the Tories' approach wasn't right for our country and the Lib-Dems' approach was too simple.

"What we needed to be saying - and I think it was the right messaging - is that we want to honour what people have said, but actually it's not as simple and clear cut...

"My biggest problem with that (referendum) vote was both sides lied to my community.

"I think if the Labour movement can be at the heart of the community and build the hope that we build in Barking and Dagenham into the community, the community will respond."

Cllr Rodwell added that councils everywhere were trying to manage "the worst financial position this country, in local government, has ever found itself in."

He said: "Truthfully, the only reason we have the issues we have today is because of austerity and until we can start articulating that in a way that connects with people in a direct way, I think we're always going to struggle to win an argument that is so complex."

PROMOTED CONTENT

Apply for grants to protect the historic and natural 'gems' of the Essex border

The view from Langdon Hills over the area designated for restoration with the help of projects supported by Land of the Fanns community grants. Pictures: Land of the Fanns

Here's why we should preserve and restore the historic and natural landscape and how you could help with one of Land of the Fanns' community project grants, of up to £5,000.

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It's the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald's restaurant?

Shopping centre opens new, state-of-the-art interactive freeplay in family zone

The Exchange comprises more than 90 retailers including Debenhams, M&S, TK Maxx, Next, H&M, New Look, Wilko, Pandora and Sports Direct.

The Exchange in Ilford has added a state-of-the-art, Savannah-themed play area, with hand painted animal sculptures, to its brand new family zone, designed by American creative agency Playtime

Live

West Ham released list headed by Carroll and Adrian

14:04
West Ham United's Andy Carroll misses a chance to score during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Hammers clear the decks as Nasri is also released

View Live

Breaking News

West Ham released list headed by Carroll and Adrian

14:04
West Ham United's Andy Carroll misses a chance to score during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Hammers clear the decks as Nasri is also released

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Barking and Dagenham Post twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read

Good Samaritan from Romford rescues Devon teenager who was robbed in Barking

Linda Evans came to Melissa Watson's rescue. Picture: Luke Acton.

'Tyres that can kill' warning to drivers in Barking and Dagenham

Drivers are being warned about dangerous tyres. Pic: LBBD

Boarding pass mix-up leaves students stranded at Stansted Airport

The students were left stranded at the airport. Picture: Tim Ockenden/PA

Dagenham man arrested on suspicion of murder after dawn raid

A man was arrested in Dagenham this morning on suspicion of murder. Picture: Met Police

Ilford hate preacher Anjem Choudary 'energised' Barking London Bridge terrorist, inquest hears

Evidence from the London Bridge terror attack inquest. The van used in the incident. Picture: Met Police
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Education Promo

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Barking and Dagenham Post
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Good Samaritan from Romford rescues Devon teenager who was robbed in Barking

Linda Evans came to Melissa Watson's rescue. Picture: Luke Acton.

‘Tyres that can kill’ warning to drivers in Barking and Dagenham

Drivers are being warned about dangerous tyres. Pic: LBBD

Boarding pass mix-up leaves students stranded at Stansted Airport

The students were left stranded at the airport. Picture: Tim Ockenden/PA

Dagenham man arrested on suspicion of murder after dawn raid

A man was arrested in Dagenham this morning on suspicion of murder. Picture: Met Police

Ilford hate preacher Anjem Choudary ‘energised’ Barking London Bridge terrorist, inquest hears

Evidence from the London Bridge terror attack inquest. The van used in the incident. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham released list headed by Carroll and Adrian

West Ham United's Andy Carroll misses a chance to score during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Dagenham boxers enjoy fair share of success on home show as season comes to end

Dagenham's Tate O'Sullivan with former head coach Mark Massow and president Jim O'Sullivan

Cricket: Barwick hails Goresbrook centurion Calverley

Shane Barwick of Goresbrook during Horndon on the Hill CC vs Goresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at The Recreation Ground on 27th April 2019

Daggers new recruit Luque is targeting promotion bid

Joan Luque has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on a one-year deal (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

Borough’s Labour vote in the EU elections ‘shows you’re allowed to change your mind about Brexit’

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell says the support for Labour from the borough in the European election showed the council has been “delivering what matters to the community”. Picture: Andrew Brookes.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists