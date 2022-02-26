Dagenham & Redbridge slump to defeat at Altrincham

Dagenham & Redbridge slumped to a 3-0 defeat at lowly Altrincham in their latest National League outing on Saturday.

Joey Jones headed over from a sixth-minute corner as the visitors settled into their rhythm in the north west.

But the hosts took the lead on 19 minutes when Dan Mooney found space on the left and slotted past Elliot Justham.

Brandon Comley saw a shot comfortably saved at the other end before Altrincham doubled their lead on the half-hour mark through Jordan Hulme.

Mauro Vilhete was just wide from Josh Walker's pass late in the first half and Josh Hare directed the ball wide from a Will Wright free-kick.

Wright saw another set-piece saved early in the second half and Daggers were three down on 53 minutes when Josh Hancock netted from the edge of the box.

The game was held up while one of the assistant referees received treatment and eventually had to be replaced.

And Paul McCallum headed over from Myles Weston's cross, before Vilhete lifted another effort over.

Mo Sagaf hit a post eight minutes from time and that was as close as Daryl McMahon's men came to a consolation on a disappointing day.

Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Clark, Comley, Hare (Weston 46), Reynolds, Rance, Jones (Sagaf 64), Vilhete, McCallum, Walker. Unused subs: Wilson, Akanbi, Morias.

Attendance: 1,642.