Wright earns Daggers vital victory

Published: 4:57 PM March 20, 2021

Will Wright's superb free-kick earned Daggers three vital National League points on their travels on Saturday.

New signing Saidou Khan was included in the starting line-up, having joined the club on Friday, and Daggers went close on five minutes when Angelo Balanta's pass found Scott Wilson and he picked out Myles Weston at the far post, but his effort missed the target.

Weston continued to see plenty of the ball on the right in the opening stages, while Mo Sagaf saw a cross well cleared by the home defence.

But then Daggers had a let-off as Kenny Clark headed off the line when the Robins threatened for the first time.

Daggers went close on 23 minutes when Weston found Wilson, whose shot on the turn was deflected just wide, but the hosts remained a threat at set-pieces.

You may also want to watch:

Weston cut inside to beat his man but saw his effort deflected behind on 35 minutes and he sent a free-kick over the crossbar late in the half after Sagaf was fouled on the edge of the box.

Wright fired another free-kick inches wide on the stroke of half time and Khan made way for another recent signing in Mauro Vilhete early in the second half.

Altrincham produced a couple of half chances before the hour mark, but nothing to seriously test Elliot Justham as the scoreline remained blank.

Balanta was unable to get enough on Weston's cross on the hour, then missed the target with a half volley from Liam Gordon's delivery on 63 minutes.

Sagaf made way for Adrian Clifton, with Daggers captain Dean Rance picking up a booking midway through the second half.

And Darren McQueen replaced Wilson with 14 minutes remaining, driving at the home defence and winning a free-kick in a dangerous area moments later, which Wright fired into the top corner in stunning style.

And Daggers retained possession well in the closing stages, holding on for five minutes of stoppage time to ensure a morale boosting victory.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Johnson, Clark, Wright, Gordon, Sagaf (Clifton 63), Rance, Khan (Vilhete 51), Weston, Wilson (McQueen 76), Balanta.

Unused subs: Strizovic, Reynolds, McQueen.