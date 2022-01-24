Balanta wants to put on a show at Daggers Celebrate Diversity Day

Dagenham & Redbridge captain Angelo Balanta is hoping to put on a show for the annual Daggers Celebrate Diversity Day this weekend.

Daryl McMahon's men welcome Halifax Town to Victoria Road for the special National League fixture on Saturday (3pm), having held the award-winning Daggers Against Racism Day for a decade.

Tickets are heavily discounted in a bid to attract new supporters to the club, with prices as low as 50p for children and £2.50 for adults thanks to support from The BD Group.

And Balanta said: "It's important, it encourages anyone from any background to come and support the club and be involved.

"It's a community club so to be able to do that will be really good.

"The fact that the ticket prices are very low hopefully will encourage people to come out and support us and hopefully we can put on a show for them."

Daggers have been in excellent form in recent weeks, going seven games unbeaten before suffering a 2-0 loss to Stockport County at the weekend.

They are due to visit Weymouth on Tuesday night and Balanta is hoping for a big crowd when they return to home turf to face Halifax.

He added: "The more noise the better, it gives us that extra push.

"Halifax are another team that is going to be up there with us so if we can get extra people behind us on Saturday it will be very good for us.

"If they can come and support us and we can put on a show, I think they will go away thinking 'I don't mind coming back here another time' so that will be the aim.

"So hopefully if they can come out in their numbers, we can show them what we've been doing and they can come and support us in the future."

Manager McMahon is hoping they can bounce back from defeat against Stockport, adding: "We've been on a terrific run and now it's time to start another one.

"From the minute the whistle goes, we have to be after the game, focused on the game and zoned into what we need to do.

"I don't think we were in that first five minutes. We started too sloppily, but that's what you've got to learn form and put it into perspective."

*Reduced ticket prices for Saturday's match are only available in advance, with normal prices applying on match day.

See daggerstickets.co.uk for more information.