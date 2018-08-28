Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Archant’s Sports Quiz of the Year

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 December 2018

Santa Claus is often spotted in sports grounds at this time of year (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Santa Claus is often spotted in sports grounds at this time of year (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Test your knowledge of what has happened in the world of sport over the past 12 months

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all on the sports desk at Archant London & Essex.

It certainly has been a memorable 12 months for all of the teams we cover, from the joy of trophy success to the heartbreak of relegation.

There have also been plenty of records broken, while there have been plenty of of heroes, both new and old, for us to right about.

It always seems right at this time of year to reflect on what has been a glorious 12 months of sport.

And what better way to look back than by taking part in our quiz of what happened in sport in 2018.

Will you be a turkey or a Christmas cracker when it comes to your knowledge of what has happened this year.

Test yourself and share our quiz to see how you compare among your friends at this special time of year.

Most Read

Christmas Angels appear in Chadwell Heath High Street

Angels were hung along Chadwell Heath High Street down from St Chad's Church. Picture: Julie Court

Pupils fall ill the night after school Christmas lunch

A Year 10 pupil took a photo of the turkey, noting it tasted strange and looked pink. Picture: Sally Taylor

Santa Claus to consume a staggering 34,500 mince pies in Barking and Dagenham this Christmas, experts estimate

A mince pie, glass of sherry and a carrot for a reindeer is left by a fireplace. Photo: PA

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Most Read

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

Tim Krul celebrates with the visiting Norwich City supporters following Championship victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Daniel Farke’s Christmas message

Daniel Farke takes the acclaim from Norwich City fans at Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘This is really not normal in professional football’ – Farke thrilled by spirit of his Norwich City squad

Teemu Pukki was the match-winner for Norwich City yet again at Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It doesn’t come easy’ – 200-up Tettey talks Norwich City landmark and unique Christmas double

#includeImage($article, 225)

The verdict: Pukki the Canaries hero again before Leeds provide fresh plot twist to a Christmas classic

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Archant’s Sports Quiz of the Year

Santa Claus is often spotted in sports grounds at this time of year (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Dagenham choir singer releases gospel album

Dagenham singer Ruth Talabi has released a gospel album. Picture: Ruth Talabi

Experienced West Ham defender left frustrated by Watford loss

Pablo Zabaleta wins a header against Watford

Team News: Dagenham & Redbridge vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates with Josh Coulson after scoring against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Balanta a key player for Dagenham, says Embleton

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham netted in their victory over Ebbsfleet United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists