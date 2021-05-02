Aston Villa and West Ham share goalless draw in basement battle

Published: 3:07 PM May 2, 2021

West Ham United manager Olli Harder (left) prior to the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Wednesday April 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

Women's Super League relegation battlers Aston Villa and West Ham both missed a host of chances as they played out their second goalless draw in a matter of weeks.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir missed a golden chance to give West Ham the lead before the break in an uneventful first half.

Shania Hayles then fluffed her lines as Villa looked set to open the score soon after the restart.

The Hammers finished the stronger with both Martha Thomas and Emily van Egmond crashing efforts off the crossbar in the closing stages but a point each did little to relieve the pressure on either side.