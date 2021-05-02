News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Aston Villa and West Ham share goalless draw in basement battle

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:07 PM May 2, 2021   
West Ham United manager Olli Harder (left) prior to the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park

West Ham United manager Olli Harder (left) prior to the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Wednesday April 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

Women's Super League relegation battlers Aston Villa and West Ham both missed a host of chances as they played out their second goalless draw in a matter of weeks.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir missed a golden chance to give West Ham the lead before the break in an uneventful first half.

Shania Hayles then fluffed her lines as Villa looked set to open the score soon after the restart.

The Hammers finished the stronger with both Martha Thomas and Emily van Egmond crashing efforts off the crossbar in the closing stages but a point each did little to relieve the pressure on either side.

You may also want to watch:

West Ham United
Women's Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Asbestos memorial in Barking Town Centre to be replaced

Health

New asbestos memorial planned for Barking Town Square

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Iris Pearson

Queen's Hospital

Rainham woman who died of Covid 'likely' caught virus in hospital

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Moses, 7

Charity

Barking mum's appeal to help son with rare condition join cycle rides

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Sandie Shaw performs at the Vintage Festival, Goodwood in West Sussex.

Barking and Dagenham Council

Paul Ince, Sandie Shaw and Ford strike activist awarded top honour

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus