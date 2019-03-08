24-hour challenge among last week's events for Barking Roadrunners

Barking Roadrunners were involved in several challenging races last week.

First up on Wednesday was the Crown to Crown series, with several members of the club taking part.

The fourth race in the Roadrunners' handicap series of seven five kilometre races on the Barking parkrun course then took place on Thursday.

This week's run was won by Greg Adams, which was his second consecutive win.

The weekend then saw Barking Roadrunners compete in the Spitfire Scramble, a 24-hour event at Hornchurch Country Park starting at midday Saturday and finishing at midday Sunday.

Each lap was about five and a half miles long on a varied terrain, including tarmac, gravel, and a trail through the forest.

The race is run by teams of various sizes and also by solo runners and is decided by most number of laps by a team or solo runner.