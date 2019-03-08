Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

24-hour challenge among last week's events for Barking Roadrunners

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 July 2019

Barking Roadrunners competed in the 24-hour Spitfire Scramble. Picture: BRR

Barking Roadrunners competed in the 24-hour Spitfire Scramble. Picture: BRR

Archant

Barking Roadrunners were involved in several challenging races last week.

First up on Wednesday was the Crown to Crown series, with several members of the club taking part.

The fourth race in the Roadrunners' handicap series of seven five kilometre races on the Barking parkrun course then took place on Thursday.

You may also want to watch:

This week's run was won by Greg Adams, which was his second consecutive win.

The weekend then saw Barking Roadrunners compete in the Spitfire Scramble, a 24-hour event at Hornchurch Country Park starting at midday Saturday and finishing at midday Sunday.

Each lap was about five and a half miles long on a varied terrain, including tarmac, gravel, and a trail through the forest.

The race is run by teams of various sizes and also by solo runners and is decided by most number of laps by a team or solo runner.

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Barking and Dagenham council says it’s seeing results with money advice service

The council's money and housing advice service is located in the Barking Learning Centre (pictured) and Dagenham Library. Picture: Ken Mears.

Revealed: The noisiest streets in Barking and Dagenham

Colin Platt was fined for having a noisy 50th birthday party. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Recorder letters: Thanks to rescuers at station, Brexit, new school and Alzheimer’s thanks

Dave Tanner fell off his bicycle and was helped near Chadwell Heath station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Man, 20, arrested after police pursuit in Dagenham ends with car crash

A police pursuit in Dagenham ended on Fitzstephen Road. Picture: Abbie Rose O'Mara

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Barking and Dagenham council says it’s seeing results with money advice service

The council's money and housing advice service is located in the Barking Learning Centre (pictured) and Dagenham Library. Picture: Ken Mears.

Revealed: The noisiest streets in Barking and Dagenham

Colin Platt was fined for having a noisy 50th birthday party. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Recorder letters: Thanks to rescuers at station, Brexit, new school and Alzheimer’s thanks

Dave Tanner fell off his bicycle and was helped near Chadwell Heath station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Man, 20, arrested after police pursuit in Dagenham ends with car crash

A police pursuit in Dagenham ended on Fitzstephen Road. Picture: Abbie Rose O'Mara

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Former Dagger defender Davey joins Hartford Athletic

Alex Davey (left) and Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

24-hour challenge among last week’s events for Barking Roadrunners

Barking Roadrunners competed in the 24-hour Spitfire Scramble. Picture: BRR

Daggers coach Brown impressed by squad togetherness

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate Chike Kandi's goal against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Five-star Siddle edges Essex closer to another win

Peter Siddle celebrates a wicket with Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Brothels and drug dealing among priorities for new council-funded police team

Barking and Dagenham Council is funding a new police team. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists