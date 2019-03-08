Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Athletics: Adams on top in Barking Road Runners series

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 August 2019

Competitors and marshalls at the latest Barking Road Runners handicap race

Competitors and marshalls at the latest Barking Road Runners handicap race

Archant

Greg Adams claimed top spot after recording his fifth race victory in the Barking Road Runners handicap series last week.

Les Jay, Greg Adams and Antony LeckermanLes Jay, Greg Adams and Antony Leckerman

Each runner can participate in six of the seven races, with the best four results counting towards their final points total.

And Adams was a clear winner after recording his fifth personal best, but second and third place were still up for grabs.

You may also want to watch:

Antony Leckerman was second on the night, ahead of George Scratcherd and Patricia Browning.

And that saw Leckerman claim third place in the final standings on 289 points, behind runner-up Les Jay, who finished with 389.

Over 40 different runners took part throughout the series, with all enjoying the races and looking forwards to next year's event.

Champion Adams will have to start at least eight minutes later than this year as he sets out to defend his title.

Most Read

Views sought over plans for former Dagenham hospital

Grays Court Hospital. Picture: Be First

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to burn down house in Dagenham

A man has allegedly threatened to burn down a house after a disturbance on Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Beam Park estate developers applying to increase size of Rainham and Dagenham development’s tower blocks

The final proposals for phase one of the Beam Park development, which were approved by London's deputy mayor for housing, Jules Pipe CBE, at City Hall on Friday, September 28. Photo: Countryside

Fancy a pizza? Home delivery service introduced at Barking supermarket

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking and Dagenham has fewest pubs of any London borough

The Jolly Fisherman Pub is earmarked to be knocked down for flats

Most Read

Views sought over plans for former Dagenham hospital

Grays Court Hospital. Picture: Be First

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to burn down house in Dagenham

A man has allegedly threatened to burn down a house after a disturbance on Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Beam Park estate developers applying to increase size of Rainham and Dagenham development’s tower blocks

The final proposals for phase one of the Beam Park development, which were approved by London's deputy mayor for housing, Jules Pipe CBE, at City Hall on Friday, September 28. Photo: Countryside

Fancy a pizza? Home delivery service introduced at Barking supermarket

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking and Dagenham has fewest pubs of any London borough

The Jolly Fisherman Pub is earmarked to be knocked down for flats

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Athletics: Adams on top in Barking Road Runners series

Competitors and marshalls at the latest Barking Road Runners handicap race

Saracens new boy Daly delighted with England success

England's Elliot Daly in action during the Quilter International match against Ireland at Twickenham Stadium (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Daggers boss Taylor wants to stop conceding sloppy goals

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Have your say on future of services at Queen’s and King George hospitals in NHS trust’s public consultation

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Six Barking and Dagenham grime crime culprits fined £1,500 total for flytipping

A fly-tip at the junction of MarkyateRoad and Neasham Road in Dagenham where the council set up a camera following residents’ complaints about fly-tipping. Picture: LBBD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists