Athletics: Adams on top in Barking Road Runners series

Greg Adams claimed top spot after recording his fifth race victory in the Barking Road Runners handicap series last week.

Each runner can participate in six of the seven races, with the best four results counting towards their final points total.

And Adams was a clear winner after recording his fifth personal best, but second and third place were still up for grabs.

Antony Leckerman was second on the night, ahead of George Scratcherd and Patricia Browning.

And that saw Leckerman claim third place in the final standings on 289 points, behind runner-up Les Jay, who finished with 389.

Over 40 different runners took part throughout the series, with all enjoying the races and looking forwards to next year's event.

Champion Adams will have to start at least eight minutes later than this year as he sets out to defend his title.