Road Runners' Barikor impresses at Great Welsh Marathon

Barking Road Runners' Veronica Barikor at the Great Welsh marathon

Road Runners athlete broke the five-hour barrier at the event in Llanelli

Veronica Barikor of Barking Road Runners was in fine form at the Great Welsh marathon as she beat the five-hour mark.

The race is the oldest marathon in South Wales, with this year’s edition starting and finishing in Festival Park in Llanelli.

The event took place on a fully-closed road circuit, with competitors taking in the Millennium Coastal Park on their way around.

Barikor, meanwhile, is sure to be pleased with her efforts after finishing in a time of four hours, 50 minutes and 18 seconds.

Fellow Road Runners athlete Gopal Myilsamy was also in marathon action as she took in the event in Brighton.

Myilsamy finished the event in East Sussex in a time of 5:13.46 as she enjoyed her time beside the seaside.

While Barikor and Myilsamy were in marathon action at the weekend, many other Road Runners athletes are building steadily towards the London event which takes place on April 28.