Barking & Dagenham youngsters impress at first meet of New Year

Four Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club members took part in their first race of the New Year on Saturday.

David Budjei, Emmanuel Budjei, Carys Dodd and Amy Harvey all took part in the event in Hillingdon.

Emmanuel Budjei competed in the under-eight boys’ race and came second on his first visit to the circuit in Hillingdon.

Older brother David was unfortunate to miss out on a spot on the podium in the under-10 boys’ race as he came fourth.

In the under-14 girls’ race, Dodd performed strongly to finish fifth in a field that was packed full of quality.

Harvey, meanwhile, kicked off her season with a third-place finish in the under-16 girls’ event.

It was a solid start to the campaign for the four B&DCC youngsters and one they will all hope to build on.

Next up for the quartet is a meeting at the Redbridge Cycling Centre this weekend.