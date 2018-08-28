Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barking & Dagenham youngsters impress at first meet of New Year

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 January 2019

Carys Dodd of Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club (pic: B&DCC)

Carys Dodd of Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club (pic: B&DCC)

Archant

The latest news from the Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club

Four Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club members took part in their first race of the New Year on Saturday.

David Budjei, Emmanuel Budjei, Carys Dodd and Amy Harvey all took part in the event in Hillingdon.

Emmanuel Budjei competed in the under-eight boys’ race and came second on his first visit to the circuit in Hillingdon.

Older brother David was unfortunate to miss out on a spot on the podium in the under-10 boys’ race as he came fourth.

In the under-14 girls’ race, Dodd performed strongly to finish fifth in a field that was packed full of quality.

Harvey, meanwhile, kicked off her season with a third-place finish in the under-16 girls’ event.

It was a solid start to the campaign for the four B&DCC youngsters and one they will all hope to build on.

Next up for the quartet is a meeting at the Redbridge Cycling Centre this weekend.

Most Read

Elderly man attacked in his Dagenham home by three violent burglars

The elderly man was attacked in hs own home in Stamford Road. Pic: Google

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Dagenham minicab driver wins Barking bus lane fine battle

Robert Bedwell was advised by a sign to drive into a bus lane in River Road to avoid road works, and the council fined him,

Man cut free from car after Dagenham crash

A man had to be cut free after two cars crashed at the junction of Freshwater Road and Valence Avenue in Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fears of dog-napping over missing Maggy with £400 reward offered

Maggy has been missing since Thursday January 10. Picture: Josh Driver.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking & Dagenham youngsters impress at first meet of New Year

Carys Dodd of Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club (pic: B&DCC)

West Ham defender still undecided about future at the club

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (centre) battles for the ball with West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Pablo Zabaleta during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Dagenham 88 Runners turn in string of strong displays at latest Cross-Country race

The Dagenham 88s squad at the South Essex Cross-Country race (pic: Dagenham 88s)

Moreland knows why Barking were beaten by Epping

Barking in action against Epping Upper Clapton in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

McQueen hoping to help Daggers kick on after signing new deal

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists