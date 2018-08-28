Search

Grange sweeps to success in latest junior parkrun

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 January 2019

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: John Walton/PA)

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: John Walton/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest results from the Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun

Joseph Grange swept to a comfortable success at the latest Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun, finishing almost two minutes clear of the field.

Grange came home in a time of seven minutes and 43 seconds, with Rosie Geoghegan second in a new personal best of 9.40.

Daniya Elfallah was 11 seconds further back, finishing in a time of 9.51 to round out the top three.

Zac du Toit (10.31), Ethan Standing (10.43), Kylan Okosi (11.34), Alice Wise (13.20) and Archie Ryden (13.36) all broke the 15-minute mark.

Kyle Patel (15.04) was next to finish, followed by Vincent Gee (15.37), Yaseen Elfallah (16.14) and Nilam Chaudhari (16.47).

Also in action at the event were Oliver Redding (18.09), Nathaniel Kelley-Merrick (18.28), Saanvi Bandaru (18.29), Muhammad-Hadi Raja (18.34) and Joshua Fowler (26.47).

Bandaru’s time saw her set a new personal best, something which all the youngsters will seek to achieve over the coming weeks as they continue to take part in the junior parkrun.

